The United States currency system, managed by the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury, has long been a subject of interest for both collectors and the public. As of the latest official reports, seven principal us currency denomination banknotes are still in circulation as a testament to American history. These notes are legal tender no matter when they were issued. Note that these US banknotes have advanced security features to stop counterfeiting. Official sources like the US Currency Education Program say that these steps help keep the country's financial system honest and trustworthy. Whether you're handling a new $100 bill or an older $1 note, understanding these dollar denominations can offer a fresh perspective on the currency of the United States. List of All the Current US Currency Denominations

The seven banknotes currently issued and circulated by the Federal Reserve are detailed in the table below. US Dollar Denomination Front Portrait Back Landmark $1 George Washington The Great Seal of the United States $2 Thomas Jefferson The Signing of the Declaration of Independence $5 Abraham Lincoln Lincoln Memorial $10 Alexander Hamilton U.S. Treasury Building $20 Andrew Jackson The White House $50 Ulysses S. Grant U.S. Capitol $100 Benjamin Franklin Independence Hall Let's take a closer look at what makes each of these US dollar bills special. The $1 Bill: George Washington The $1 bill, which is the most well-known and commonly used US currency, has a famous picture of George Washington, who was the first President of the United States. Whereas the Great Seal of the United States has a very detailed design on the back. There is also a bald eagle on the front of this seal, and the unfinished pyramid is on the back, worth noting. Together, they show the country's growth and basic values.

The $2 Bill: Thomas Jefferson The $2 bill features Thomas Jefferson, who was the third U.S. President and the main author of the Declaration of Independence. This dollar bill is often thought to be a one-of-a-kind piece of American currency. On the back, there is a beautiful engraving of John Trumbull's famous painting "The Signing of the Declaration of Independence." Even though it isn't used very often in everyday transactions, it is still a legal and actively circulating dollar amount. The $5 Bill: Abraham Lincoln The $5 bill has Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President, on it. He is one of America's most famous leaders and is known for leading the country through the Civil War. The front of the coin shows a dignified picture of him, and the back shows the impressive Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. This landmark is a strong tribute to Lincoln's legacy and his dedication to bringing people together.

The $10 Bill: Alexander Hamilton The $10 bill is different from other presidential bills because it has Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father and the first Secretary of the Treasury, on it. His picture shows how important he was in setting up the U.S. financial system. The back of this U.S. dollar bill shows the U.S. Treasury Building, which is a good architectural representation of the organization he helped start. The $20 Bill: Andrew Jackson Andrew Jackson, the seventh President of the United States, is on the front of the $20 bill. His stern portrait shows how well he led during his two terms. The back of the coin shows the White House, which is the official home and main office of the President of the United States. This represents the power and prestige of the executive branch. The $50 Bill: Ulysses S. Grant