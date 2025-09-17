NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Live: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today, September 17, 2025. The round 2 allotment result is available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment can check the result through the link available on the official website.

It must be noted that the dates for NEET UG counselling round 2 provisional result is not to be treated as the final allotment result. Candidates must submit any discrepancies in the provisional allotment result by 10:00 AM of September 18, 2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result 2025 is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check their allotment result through the direct link given here

Step to Check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result is available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the NEET UG round 2 allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

