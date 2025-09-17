RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
NEET UG Counselling 2025 LIVE: MCC Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Check Seat Matrix Other Details here

Sep 17, 2025, 14:09 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result released online today, September 17, 2025. The link to check the seat allotment status is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can download their allotment letter using their NEET UG roll number and password. Check latest updates here.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Today
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Today

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Live: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today, September 17, 2025. The round 2 allotment result is available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment can check the result through the link available on the official website.

It must be noted that the dates for NEET UG counselling round 2 provisional result is not to be treated as the final allotment result. Candidates must submit any discrepancies in the provisional allotment result by 10:00 AM of September 18, 2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result 2025 is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check their allotment result through the direct link given here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Notification - Click Here

Step to Check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result is available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC 

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the NEET UG round 2 allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

  • Sep 17, 2025, 14:05 IST

    NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Soon

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 final allotment result is expected to be issued soon. The final allotment PDF will be available on the official website. Candidates can report to the colleges allotted from September 18 to 25, 2025. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:56 IST

    NEET UG 2025: Provisonal Result Out

    The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the NEET UG counselling 2025 provisional allotment result. The final allotment result is expected soon

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Result Out

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:38 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Official Notification

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:36 IST

    NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment PDF

    The link to download the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment PDF will be available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can download the allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in. To download the allotment result students must visit the official website and login with their NEET UG roll number and password.

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:35 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Allotment Result Soon

    The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result. The NEET UG 2025 final allotment result to be issued soon

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:32 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Discrepancies must be Reported by Tomorrow

    Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 18.09.2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:29 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared

    NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment resuslt is now available on the official website. Students can now click on the link at mcc.nic.in to download the seat allotment PDF

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:24 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out

    NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 2 provisional allotment result out - Click Here

  • Sep 17, 2025, 13:22 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Shortly

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced today, Seotember 17, 2025. The allotment result will be released as a PDF document. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for admissions with all required documents. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 12:59 IST

    NEET UG 2025: Reporting to Allotted Colleges

    Candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 of admissions are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissions with all the required documents. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges from September 18 to 25, 2025. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 12:40 IST

    NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Letter

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available for download soon. The link to download the allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can download their allotment letter through the login link available on the official website using the NEET UG roll number and password

  • Sep 17, 2025, 12:26 IST

    When is NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Expected?

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be announced online today, September 17, 2025. The time of release of the NEET UG round 2 allotment result is yet to be announced by officials. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to download the allotment result. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 12:09 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required for Admission

    Candidates must have the following documents ready with them when reporting to allotted colleges for admission

    • NEET Admit Card
    • NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
    • Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet
    • Government-Issued Photo ID
    • Passport-Size Photographs
    • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • Sep 17, 2025, 11:50 IST

    NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today

    The second round counselling seat allotment result will be announced online by officials. the allotment results will be issued as PDF documents. Students who have applied for the counselling round can check the allotment through the PDF link on the official website. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission with all required documents.

  • Sep 17, 2025, 11:35 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check Allotment Result

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced online soon. To check the allotment candidates must visit the official website and download the allotment PDF

  • Sep 17, 2025, 11:19 IST

    NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Login Credentials Required

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be issued as a PDF document. The document will include the list of students allotted seats, category of allotment, institution allotted and the NEET Rank

  • Sep 17, 2025, 11:04 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Self Reporting and Document Verification

    The NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be announced online today. After the allotment result is released, candiddates can login with their roll number and password to download the allotment letter. Candidates must report to the colleges for admissions from September 18 to 25, 2025 with the allotment letter and other necessary documents.

  • Sep 17, 2025, 10:45 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment PDF

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be released as a PDF document. The allotment letter will however be available for download on the official login. Candidates can visit the website mcc.nic.in and login with their NEET UG roll number and password.

  • Sep 17, 2025, 10:31 IST

    mcc.nic.in 2025 Round 2 Allotment Results Soon

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round will be able to check the allotment result at mcc.nic.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result.

  • Sep 17, 2025, 10:10 IST

    NEET UG 2025: List of Documents for Admissions

    Candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 of allotment must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from September 18 to 25, 2025. Students need to submit their allotment letter along with other important documents. The list of documents sre provided below

    • NEET Admit Card
    • NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
    • Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet
    • Government-Issued Photo ID
    • Passport-Size Photographs
    • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • Sep 17, 2025, 09:58 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Where to Check

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced by officials today, September 17. The seat allotment result will be issued as a PDF document containing the list of students allotted seats. The allotment PDF will include the NEET Rank, Category allotted and name of college allotted to students. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 09:42 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Allotment Results Based on New Seats

    MCC recently added new seats to the seat matrix for NEET UG round 2 admissions. Candidates were given the opportunity to re-arrange and enter choices based on the additional seats. The seat allotment result will be issued taking into consideration the choices entered as per the new seat matrix. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 09:28 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Today

    The much awaited NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced online today, September 17. The allotment result will be available as a PDF document at mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats must report to allotted colleges from September 18 to 15, 2025. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 09:02 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Download Allotment Result

    Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC 

    Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section

    Step 3: Click on the NEET UG round 2 allotment result link

    Step 4: Enter the application number and password

    Step 5: The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed

    Step 6: Download for further reference


  • Sep 17, 2025, 08:44 IST

    NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment at mcc.nic.in

    The link to check the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the allotment result. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 08:28 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment PDF

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will include the following detail

    • Candidate application number
    • NEET Rank
    • NEET UG score
    • Category
    • College Alloted
    • Allotted category
  • Sep 17, 2025, 08:07 IST

    NEET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result Today

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling must check their allotment result through the link available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The allotment result will be announced as a PDF document. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 07:43 IST

    NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result: Date and Time

    According to the schedule available on the official website, the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be available for download on September 17. 2025. The time of release of the allotment result has not been confirmed by officials. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 07:15 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: NEET UG Roll Number

    When downloding the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment letter, students must use the following credentials

    • NEET UG roll Number
    • Password
  • Sep 17, 2025, 06:50 IST

    NEET Counselling 2025: Points to Remember when Reporting for Admission

    Candidates must keep the following points in mind when reporting to the allotted colleges for admissions

    • Download the allotment letter from the MCC website before reporting.  
    • Carry all required documents in original along with photocopies for verification.  
    • Report within the stipulated time frame mentioned in the counselling schedule.
  • Sep 17, 2025, 06:16 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: How Many Counselling Rounds?

    In total three counselling rounds will be conducted for admissions to the MBBS/ BDS seats across the country. According to the schedule provided the registrations for the third and final round of counselling will commence on September 27.

  • Sep 17, 2025, 05:56 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Reporting to Colleges

    After the NEET UG round 2 allotment result 2025 is announced, candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions from September 18 to 25, 2025. Students must also make sure to carry with them all required documents for admissions. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 05:47 IST

    Where to Check NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results?

    The NEET UG second round counselling seat allotment result will be announced as a PDF document. Students can download the allotment PDF on the official counselling portal - mcc.nic.in. A direct link will also be available here. 

  • Sep 17, 2025, 05:46 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Documents Required

    When reporting to colleges for admissions students should have with them the following documents

    • NEET Admit Card
    • NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
    • Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet
    • Government-Issued Photo ID
    • Passport-Size Photographs
    • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • Sep 17, 2025, 05:45 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result today, September 17. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in

     
Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

