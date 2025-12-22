AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Schedule OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Schedule Here

Key Points
- AIIMS New Delhi has released the INI-SS January 2026 Session Counselling schedule.
- Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- The round 1 allocation result will be released on December 29, 2025.
AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality (INI-SS) January 2026 Session Counselling schedule. The official website to check the schedule is aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to download the schedule online and follow the important dates to participate in the counselling rounds. According to the schedule, the round 1 allocation list will be released on December 29, 2025. The last date to submit the counselling choices is December 26, 2025 by 5 PM.
AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Exam Overview
Check the following table to know the highlights of AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026 Schedule
|
Exam name
|
Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality (INI-SS)
|
Board name
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Medical - Super Speciality
|
Programmes
|
Doctorate of Medicine (DM)
Master of Chirurgiae (MCh)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Round 1 allocation result
|
December 29, 2025
|
Choice filling last date
|
December 26, 2025 by 5 PM
AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Schedule
The following table carries the important dates related to AIIMS INI SS January 2026:
|
Round
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
1st
|
Exercising of choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality)
|
December 20 - 26, 2025 till 5 pm
|
1st
|
Announcement of Institute Allocation
|
December 29, 2025
|
1st
|
Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute
|
December 30, 2025 from 11:00 am - January 6, 2026 until 5 pm
|
1st
|
Reporting and Document Submission/ Security Deposit
|
December 30, 2025 from 11 am - January 6, 2026 until 5 pm
|
2nd
|
Announcement of Institute Allocation
|
January 20, 2026
|
2nd
|
Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute
|
January 21 - 28, 2026, 11 am - 5 pm
|
2nd
|
Reporting and Document Submission/ Security Deposit
|
January 21 - 28, 2026, 11 am - 5 pm
