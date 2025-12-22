NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Schedule OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 22, 2025, 13:15 IST

AIIMS New Delhi has released the schedule for the AIIMS INI-SS January 2026 Session Counselling on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates must follow the dates for the counselling rounds. The deadline for submitting counselling choices is December 26, 2025, by 5 PM. The round 1 allocation list will be released on December 29, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIIMS New Delhi has released the INI-SS January 2026 Session Counselling schedule.
AIIMS New Delhi has released the INI-SS January 2026 Session Counselling schedule.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • AIIMS New Delhi has released the INI-SS January 2026 Session Counselling schedule.
  • Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • The round 1 allocation result will be released on December 29, 2025.

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality (INI-SS) January 2026 Session Counselling schedule. The official website to check the schedule is aiimsexams.ac.in

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to download the schedule online and follow the important dates to participate in the counselling rounds. According to the schedule, the round 1 allocation list will be released on December 29, 2025. The last date to submit the counselling choices is December 26, 2025 by 5 PM.

Official Notice

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Exam Overview 

Check the following table to know the highlights of AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026 Schedule

Exam name 

Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality (INI-SS)

Board name 

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

aiimsexams.ac.in

Stream 

Medical - Super Speciality

Programmes 

Doctorate of Medicine (DM) 

Master of Chirurgiae (MCh)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG) 

Round 1 allocation result 

December 29, 2025

Choice filling last date 

December 26, 2025 by 5 PM

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Schedule 

The following table carries the important dates related to AIIMS INI SS January 2026: 

Round

Event 

Date and Time

1st 

Exercising of choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality)

December 20 - 26, 2025 till 5 pm

1st 

Announcement of Institute Allocation

December 29, 2025

1st 

Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute

December 30, 2025 from 11:00 am - January 6, 2026 until 5 pm

1st 

Reporting and Document Submission/ Security Deposit 

December 30, 2025 from 11 am - January 6, 2026 until 5 pm

2nd 

Announcement of Institute Allocation

January 20, 2026

2nd 

Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute

January 21 - 28, 2026, 11 am - 5 pm

2nd 

Reporting and Document Submission/ Security Deposit

January 21 - 28, 2026, 11 am - 5 pm

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News