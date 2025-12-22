AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Schedule OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Schedule Here

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality (INI-SS) January 2026 Session Counselling schedule. The official website to check the schedule is aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to download the schedule online and follow the important dates to participate in the counselling rounds. According to the schedule, the round 1 allocation list will be released on December 29, 2025. The last date to submit the counselling choices is December 26, 2025 by 5 PM.

Official Notice

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Exam Overview

Check the following table to know the highlights of AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2026: