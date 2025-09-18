The United States is home to some of the largest and most powerful pharmaceutical companies in the world. These multinational companies generate billions of dollars in revenue and not only transform global healthcare through research, medicine development, and technologies, but also have an impact much beyond national borders. From vaccines and oncology medications to biologics and specialized therapies, the pharmaceutical companies in the United States consistently stay at the forefront of global markets by engaging in constant research and development. Their medical contributions continue to transform public health, influence the standard of care, and innovate therapies to address serious public health problems. This article presents a list of the Top 10 Largest Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in the U.S. based on the official data by Pharmatech and provides insight into the organizations at the forefront of science and innovation, and the drug categories that make them powerful leaders in patient care.

Top 10 Largest U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Here are the top 10 largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the U.S., along with the category they are catering to: Rank Company Category Latest Revenue 1 Johnson & Johnson Diversified healthcare (pharma, medical devices, consumer health) US$88.82 billion 2 Pfizer Vaccines, oncology, and rare diseases US$63.63 billion 3 Merck & Co. Cancer therapies, vaccines, and immunology US$64.20 billion 4 AbbVie Immunology, biologics, neuroscience US$56.30 billion 5 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) Oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology US$48.30 billion 6 Eli Lilly Diabetes, obesity, neuroscience, immunology US$45.03 billion 7 Abbott Laboratories Diagnostics, medical devices, branded generics US$41.95 billion 8 Amgen Biologics, oncology, cell & gene therapies US$33.40 billion 9 Gilead Sciences Antivirals (HIV, hepatitis), oncology, inflammation US$28.60 billion 10 Moderna mRNA vaccines, infectious diseases, oncology (R&D) US$6.85 billion

1. Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson is the largest and most established healthcare company in the United States. Its pharmaceutical division supports patients with therapies in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease, with a revenue of almost 88.82 billion dollars. To complement its pharmaceutical offering, J&J operates significantly in medical devices and consumer health products. J&J's extensive history, substantial R&D, and global reach distinguish it from competitors, and its combination of clinically meaningful blockbuster drugs and innovative therapies will help further drive growth. 2. Pfizer Pfizer is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and is known most recently for developing the COVID-19 vaccine. It has a portfolio of both vaccines and therapeutics, which cover many areas, including oncology, rare diseases, and inflammation. With a history of continued reinvestment into research and development, Pfizer has also introduced breakthrough therapeutics into clinical practice, which has changed the delivery of patient care on a global scale.

Pfizer's reputation for innovation and collaborative partnerships enhances its position across numerous therapeutic areas. By both revenue and global reach, Pfizer is one of the most recognized names in U.S. pharma. 3. Merck & Co. Merck & Co. is based in New Jersey and is well-known for cancer treatment, vaccines, and solutions for infectious diseases. Much of this growth has been tied to Merck’s blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Keytruda, along with vaccines, such as Gardasil. Merck invests significantly in cutting-edge research, which provides a robust pipeline for new therapies. The company has a global footprint, working to address urgent health needs. Merck can meld scientific rigor with the ability to produce products on a massive scale, making it quite powerful. 4. AbbVie AbbVie is based out of Abbott as a pharmaceutical powerhouse focused on immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and virology. AbbVie's most notable product is Humira, which became one of the leading therapeutic drugs globally. AbbVie has expanded its product line with success with drugs like Skyrizi and Rinvoq.

AbbVie continues to invest heavily in neuroscience and oncology therapeutic research. With a focus on chronic and complex conditions, AbbVie still stands as a major U.S. drug manufacturer focused on innovation and profitability. 5. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) Bristol-Myers Squibb is a leading biopharmaceutical corporation working in oncology, cardiovascular disease, immunology, and fibrosis. The acquisition of Celgene has strengthened the company’s pipeline of drugs, particularly in the oncology space. BMS has great products that provide real benefits to patients who are dealing with serious illnesses. The company has significant research and development spending, creating drugs that can be revolutionary for patients, as well as working in new areas and expanding into even newer areas. The firm, backed with well-marketed products at the same time new innovative R&D, sets BMS out as one of the leaders in the U.S. Pharmaceutical companies.