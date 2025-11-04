5 November 2025 School Holiday: School Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Rain

School Holiday, November 5, Tomorrow, Wednesday: On November 5, 2025, a significant number of schools across India will observe a holiday due to the convergence of two important religious observances: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab, which is recognized as a national holiday, and Kartik Purnima. This dual observance will particularly impact educational institutions in North India and major urban centers, where celebrations for these festivals are widespread and deeply rooted in local traditions. While the closure is expected to be widespread in regions with significant Sikh and Hindu populations, the holiday status may vary in other parts of the country. Parents and guardians are strongly advised to consult official school communications and local announcements for precise details regarding closures in their specific area, as decisions can sometimes differ between states, districts, and even individual schools. The unseasonal showers that began in October have now stretched to November, with Mumbai witnessing light to heavy rainfall across the city and nearby districts in Maharashtra.

Is there a holiday on 5 November 2025? The holiday is observed for Guru Nanak Jayanti (also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav), which is listed as a Gazetted Holiday by the Central Government. School Holiday November 5, Tomorrow (Wednesday) - Detailed State-wise Update Schools will be closed on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) because of Guru Nanak Jayanti (also called Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab), which is a national holiday. This day also happens to be Kartik Purnima in many places. Most schools in North India and big cities will be closed. Confirmed & High Probability Closures (Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima) November 5 is a major religious observance, leading to mandatory closure in states with significant Sikh and Hindu populations. State / Region Holiday Reason Likelihood of Closure Notes Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Guru Nanak Jayanti High (Major State Holiday) Schools are officially closed for the day. Local areas may also experience traffic diversions for Nagar Kirtans. Delhi & NCR Guru Nanak Jayanti High (Gazetted Holiday) All government, private, and aided schools are expected to remain closed. Uttar Pradesh (UP) Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima High Most schools in the state will observe a holiday. Anupshahr (Bulandshahr) is specifically closed from Nov 3-6 due to the Mela. Maharashtra, Gujarat Guru Nanak Jayanti High Schools and financial institutions are expected to be closed, especially in major cities like Mumbai and Pune. Bihar Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima High Schools in Patna and other districts with a large Sikh community will be closed. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima Likely Schools and banks in these states are scheduled to observe the holiday. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima Likely Closures are expected due to the simultaneous observance of these two festivals.

Status in Southern & Other Regions In states where the festival is not the primary regional observance, the status may vary, but many central institutions still close. State / Region Status Details Telangana Likely Holiday Schools and banks are expected to remain closed due to the observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima. Karnataka Open No statewide holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools are expected to run regular classes. Tamil Nadu Open Regular classes expected. Schools do not typically observe Guru Nanak Jayanti as a mandatory holiday. Kerala Open Regular classes expected. Uttarakhand Likely Holiday Guru Nanak Jayanti is generally observed as a holiday here. Meghalaya Open (unless specific regional festival) Regular classes are expected, though other regional festivals (Nongkrem Dance Festival, Wangala Festival) occur later in the week in specific tribal districts.