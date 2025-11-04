5 November 2025 School Holiday: School Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Rain

School Holiday, November 5, Tomorrow, Wednesday: On November 5, 2025, a significant number of schools across India will observe a holiday due to the convergence of two important religious observances: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab, which is recognized as a national holiday, and Kartik Purnima. This dual observance will particularly impact educational institutions in North India and major urban centers, where celebrations for these festivals are widespread and deeply rooted in local traditions.
While the closure is expected to be widespread in regions with significant Sikh and Hindu populations, the holiday status may vary in other parts of the country. Parents and guardians are strongly advised to consult official school communications and local announcements for precise details regarding closures in their specific area, as decisions can sometimes differ between states, districts, and even individual schools.
The holiday is observed for Guru Nanak Jayanti (also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav), which is listed as a Gazetted Holiday by the Central Government.
School Holiday November 5, Tomorrow (Wednesday) - Detailed State-wise Update
Schools will be closed on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) because of Guru Nanak Jayanti (also called Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab), which is a national holiday. This day also happens to be Kartik Purnima in many places.
Most schools in North India and big cities will be closed.
Confirmed & High Probability Closures (Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima)
November 5 is a major religious observance, leading to mandatory closure in states with significant Sikh and Hindu populations.
|
State / Region
|
Holiday Reason
|
Likelihood of Closure
|
Notes
|
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
High (Major State Holiday)
|
Schools are officially closed for the day. Local areas may also experience traffic diversions for Nagar Kirtans.
|
Delhi & NCR
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
High (Gazetted Holiday)
|
All government, private, and aided schools are expected to remain closed.
|
Uttar Pradesh (UP)
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
|
High
|
Most schools in the state will observe a holiday. Anupshahr (Bulandshahr) is specifically closed from Nov 3-6 due to the Mela.
|
Maharashtra, Gujarat
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
High
|
Schools and financial institutions are expected to be closed, especially in major cities like Mumbai and Pune.
|
Bihar
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
|
High
|
Schools in Patna and other districts with a large Sikh community will be closed.
|
West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
|
Likely
|
Schools and banks in these states are scheduled to observe the holiday.
|
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
|
Likely
|
Closures are expected due to the simultaneous observance of these two festivals.
Status in Southern & Other Regions
In states where the festival is not the primary regional observance, the status may vary, but many central institutions still close.
|
State / Region
|
Status
|
Details
|
Telangana
|
Likely Holiday
|
Schools and banks are expected to remain closed due to the observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima.
|
Karnataka
|
Open
|
No statewide holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools are expected to run regular classes.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Open
|
Regular classes expected. Schools do not typically observe Guru Nanak Jayanti as a mandatory holiday.
|
Kerala
|
Open
|
Regular classes expected.
|
Uttarakhand
|
Likely Holiday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti is generally observed as a holiday here.
|
Meghalaya
|
Open (unless specific regional festival)
|
Regular classes are expected, though other regional festivals (Nongkrem Dance Festival, Wangala Festival) occur later in the week in specific tribal districts.
Essential Advisory for Parents
Given that holiday schedules can vary between government schools, private schools, and even individual districts, parents should take the following steps for final confirmation:
-
Check Official School Calendar: Refer to the holiday list provided by your child's specific school administration.
-
Verify WhatsApp Updates: Rely on the official school/class WhatsApp group for real-time announcements, as local decisions (especially in affected areas) are often communicated there first.
-
Cross-Check Bank Status: If banks and stock markets (BSE/NSE) are closed (which they are for November 5), it strongly indicates a broad public holiday, making school closure highly likely.
Schools in North India and places with many Sikh and Hindu people will be closed on November 5, 2025. This is because of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. Many central schools will be closed too. But schools in South India, like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, will probably stay open. Parents should check with their schools for the correct information.
