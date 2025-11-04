5 November 2025 School Holiday: School Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Rain

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Nov 4, 2025, 11:41 IST

On November 5, 2025, many schools in India, especially in North India and major cities, will have a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti (Prakash Utsav/Gurpurab), a national holiday, and Kartik Purnima. While closures are expected in areas with large Sikh and Hindu populations, parents should check official school announcements for exact details as holiday status can vary.

School Holiday, November 5, Tomorrow, Wednesday: On November 5, 2025, a significant number of schools across India will observe a holiday due to the convergence of two important religious observances: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab, which is recognized as a national holiday, and Kartik Purnima. This dual observance will particularly impact educational institutions in North India and major urban centers, where celebrations for these festivals are widespread and deeply rooted in local traditions. 

While the closure is expected to be widespread in regions with significant Sikh and Hindu populations, the holiday status may vary in other parts of the country. Parents and guardians are strongly advised to consult official school communications and local announcements for precise details regarding closures in their specific area, as decisions can sometimes differ between states, districts, and even individual schools. The unseasonal showers that began in October have now stretched to November, with Mumbai witnessing light to heavy rainfall across the city and nearby districts in Maharashtra. 

Is there a holiday on 5 November 2025?

The holiday is observed for Guru Nanak Jayanti (also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav), which is listed as a Gazetted Holiday by the Central Government.

School Holiday November 5, Tomorrow (Wednesday) - Detailed State-wise Update

Schools will be closed on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) because of Guru Nanak Jayanti (also called Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab), which is a national holiday. This day also happens to be Kartik Purnima in many places.

Most schools in North India and big cities will be closed.

Confirmed & High Probability Closures (Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima)

November 5 is a major religious observance, leading to mandatory closure in states with significant Sikh and Hindu populations.

State / Region

Holiday Reason

Likelihood of Closure

Notes

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Guru Nanak Jayanti

High (Major State Holiday)

Schools are officially closed for the day. Local areas may also experience traffic diversions for Nagar Kirtans.

Delhi & NCR

Guru Nanak Jayanti

High (Gazetted Holiday)

All government, private, and aided schools are expected to remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

High

Most schools in the state will observe a holiday. Anupshahr (Bulandshahr) is specifically closed from Nov 3-6 due to the Mela.

Maharashtra, Gujarat

Guru Nanak Jayanti

High

Schools and financial institutions are expected to be closed, especially in major cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Bihar

Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

High

Schools in Patna and other districts with a large Sikh community will be closed.

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha

Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

Likely

Schools and banks in these states are scheduled to observe the holiday.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

Likely

Closures are expected due to the simultaneous observance of these two festivals.

Status in Southern & Other Regions

In states where the festival is not the primary regional observance, the status may vary, but many central institutions still close.

State / Region

Status

Details

Telangana

Likely Holiday

Schools and banks are expected to remain closed due to the observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima.

Karnataka

Open

No statewide holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools are expected to run regular classes.

Tamil Nadu

Open

Regular classes expected. Schools do not typically observe Guru Nanak Jayanti as a mandatory holiday.

Kerala

Open

Regular classes expected.

Uttarakhand

Likely Holiday

Guru Nanak Jayanti is generally observed as a holiday here.

Meghalaya

Open (unless specific regional festival)

Regular classes are expected, though other regional festivals (Nongkrem Dance Festival, Wangala Festival) occur later in the week in specific tribal districts.

Essential Advisory for Parents

Given that holiday schedules can vary between government schools, private schools, and even individual districts, parents should take the following steps for final confirmation:

  1. Check Official School Calendar: Refer to the holiday list provided by your child's specific school administration.

  2. Verify WhatsApp Updates: Rely on the official school/class WhatsApp group for real-time announcements, as local decisions (especially in affected areas) are often communicated there first.

  3. Cross-Check Bank Status: If banks and stock markets (BSE/NSE) are closed (which they are for November 5), it strongly indicates a broad public holiday, making school closure highly likely.

Schools in North India and places with many Sikh and Hindu people will be closed on November 5, 2025. This is because of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. Many central schools will be closed too. But schools in South India, like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, will probably stay open. Parents should check with their schools for the correct information.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience.
