Essay on Guru Nanak Dev Ji in English: Long and Short Essay Ideas on Guru Purab

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is the founder of Sikhism, one of the world's major religions. He was a great spiritual teacher who lived in the 15th and 16th centuries. He dedicated his life to teaching people about the oneness of God and the importance of living an honest, kind, and helpful life. His teachings went against the social problems of his time, like the caste system, and emphasized that all human beings are equal. It is a day dedicated to prayer, community service (langar), and remembering the Guru's teachings of equality and truth. His message of universal brotherhood and selfless service continues to inspire millions of people around the world today. Check out the most engaging essays on Gurpurab here. 10 Lines on Guru Nanak Dev Ji in English Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of the Sikh religion. He was the first of the ten holy Sikh Gurus. He was born in 1469 in a place called Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib in Pakistan). His parents were Mata Tripta and Mehta Kalu. He taught people that God is One (Ik Onkar). He traveled widely (called Udaasis) to share his message of peace and truth. His core teachings are: Naam Japo (remember God), Kirat Karo (earn honestly), and Vand Chhako (share with others). He strongly opposed the caste system and taught equality for all people. His holy teachings and hymns are recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib. His birthday is celebrated every year as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab.

Short Essay on Guru Nanak Dev Ji in English (Approx. 150 words) Guru Nanak Dev Ji is known as the founder and first Guru of Sikhism. He was born in 1469 in Talwandi. From a young age, he showed deep interest in spiritual matters and questioned unfair social customs. The main purpose of his life was to spread the message of love, peace, and universal brotherhood. He traveled very long distances to teach people about the oneness of God, which he called "Ik Onkar." Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasized three important rules for living: remembering God's name, earning an honest living, and always sharing with others, especially the poor. He was a great social reformer who strongly spoke against the unfair caste system and promoted the equal status of women. Guru Nanak Jayanti, his birthday, is celebrated with great devotion every year. On this day, followers sing hymns, hold processions, and share free community meals (Langar) to honor his timeless teachings.

Long Essay on Guru Nanak Dev Ji in English (Approx. 350 words) Guru Nanak Dev Ji (1469–1539) was one of the most important spiritual figures in world history, establishing the Sikh faith. He was born into a simple Hindu family in a village called Talwandi, which is now Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Even as a child, Guru Nanak showed a unique wisdom and spiritual nature that was different from other children. He questioned the empty rituals he saw around him and often spent time meditating. At the age of 30, he began his divine mission after a powerful spiritual experience. He famously declared, "There is no Hindu, there is no Muslim," stating that all people are children of one supreme God. To spread this message, Guru Nanak undertook four major journeys, called Udaasis, which lasted nearly 24 years. He traveled across vast regions, reaching as far as Sri Lanka, Tibet, and even Mecca. During these journeys, he spoke to kings, scholars, and common people, challenging them to live truthfully.

The essence of his teachings is captured in the Three Golden Pillars of Sikhism: Naam Japna: Meditating on the name of God (Waheguru). Kirat Karo: Earning a livelihood honestly through hard work and effort. Vand Chhako: Sharing earnings with the needy and helping the community. Guru Nanak Dev Ji strongly fought against social evils, particularly the caste system, which divided people. He promoted the concept of Langar, the free community kitchen, where people of all castes, religions, and social statuses sit together to eat. This practice cemented his message of equality and selfless service (Sewa). His teachings were recorded in the form of hymns, which later became the foundation of the Sikh holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day (Kartik Purnima) in October or November, reminding followers to live by his principles of love, humility, and honest conduct.