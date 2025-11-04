Speech on Guru Nanak Dev Ji in English for Kids and Students (2025)

Guru Nanak Jayanti Speech in English - Guru Nanak Jayanti Speech in English for Kids and Students — Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated by Sikhs across the world. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru and founder of Sikhism. Schools and educational institutions celebrate this special occasion with prayers, speeches, and cultural programs to honor his teachings of truth, equality, and kindness. A speech on Guru Nanak Jayanti helps students understand his divine message of peace, unity, and devotion to God. Speech on Guru Nanak Jayanti for School Assembly (Short) Good morning, everyone, to our respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today, we gather to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab—the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the First Guru.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469, but his message is as relevant today as it was centuries ago. His teachings are founded on a profound philosophy that we can simplify into three powerful golden rules for life: Naam Japna (Remembering God): The first teaching is to constantly remember the Divine Creator. It means living a life of deep spiritual consciousness, focusing on the truth, and keeping a positive attitude. Kirat Karni (Honest Earning): Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us to earn our living honestly, through hard work, dedication, and without cheating or exploiting others. This principle teaches us the value of integrity and dignity in labor. (Sharing and Serving): This is perhaps the most visible teaching—to share what we have with others, especially those in need, and to engage in Seva (selfless service) for the welfare of the entire community. This is the spirit behind the community kitchen, the Langar, where everyone, regardless of background, sits together as equals.

He famously declared, "There is no Hindu, there is no Muslim," emphasizing that God is One Ik Onkar and that all of humanity is equal. His life was dedicated to tearing down the walls of caste, creed, and gender discrimination. On this auspicious day, let us not just celebrate a historical figure, but commit to adopting his values. Let's practice: Honesty in our studies and work.

Kindness and Equality towards every person we meet in the playground or in our lives.

And Selfless Service by simply helping a classmate, a parent, or a teacher without expecting anything in return. This is the true celebration of Gurpurab. 10 Lines on Guru Nanak Jayanti Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru.

It is also known as Gurpurab and is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 at Talwandi, now called Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

He taught the message of love, equality, peace, and unity among all people.

His main teachings include “Ik Onkar”, meaning God is One.

On this day, people visit Gurudwaras and participate in Kirtan (devotional singing).

Langar, a free community meal, is organized to serve people without any discrimination.

The festival begins with Akhand Path, a continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib.

People light up their homes and Gurudwaras to celebrate this pious occasion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti reminds us to live with truth, humility, and compassion.

Speech on Guru Nanak Jayanti (Long) Today, we have all gathered here to celebrate one of the most sacred and inspiring festivals of the Sikh community — Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of the Sikhs and the founder of Sikhism. His life and teachings continue to guide millions of people around the world toward the path of truth, peace, and equality. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on 15th April 1469 (according to the Nanakshahi calendar, his birthday falls in Kartik Purnima), in a small village called Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, located in present-day Pakistan. From a very young age, he was deeply spiritual and thoughtful. He would often question social inequalities and rituals that divided people based on caste, religion, or gender.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed in the oneness of God. His famous words “Ik Onkar” — meaning “God is One” — form the very foundation of Sikhism. He taught that all humans are equal before God and that the best way to serve God is by serving humanity. His three main principles were: Naam Japna – Remember God constantly.

Kirat Karni – Earn an honest living through hard work.

Vand Chakna – Share what you have with others. Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings were not limited to religion; they were lessons in humanity. He preached against discrimination, superstitions, and injustice. He encouraged people to live with compassion, truthfulness, and humility. His messages inspired people to live in harmony, respecting all faiths and communities. The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti begins with the Akhand Path, a 48-hour continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs. A grand Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) is also organized, where devotees sing hymns and spread messages of peace and love. The entire atmosphere becomes divine, filled with devotion and positivity.

Another beautiful part of this celebration is the Langar — a community kitchen where free meals are served to everyone, irrespective of their religion, caste, or background. The Langar truly represents the values of equality and selfless service that Guru Nanak Dev Ji stood for. Friends, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings are timeless. In today’s world, where we often see division and conflict, his words remind us that we are all part of one human family. His message of love, equality, and unity is more relevant than ever. As students, we should try to follow his path by being kind, truthful, and helpful. We can show respect to others, avoid discrimination, and always do our duties with honesty. Remember, small acts of kindness can create a big difference — that’s the true spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings.

In conclusion, Guru Nanak Jayanti is not just a festival; it is a reminder to live a meaningful and selfless life. Let us take inspiration from Guru Nanak Dev Ji and work towards building a world filled with love, harmony, and equality. Inspirational Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji “Ik Onkar – There is but One God.”

– A reminder that all creation is united under one divine power.

“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”

– Believe in yourself and the goodness within you.

“Speak only that which will bring you honor.”

– Words have power; use them with truth and kindness.

“Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over the ocean of life.”

– The guidance of wisdom and truth leads us beyond ignorance.

“The world is a drama, staged in a dream.”

– Life is temporary; live it with purpose and awareness.

“Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.”

– True greatness lies in devotion and humility, not power.

“Those who have loved are those that have found God.”

– Love is the path that leads to divinity.

“Conquer your mind, and you shall conquer the world.”

– Inner peace is the key to all victories.

“Truth is high, but higher still is truthful living.”

– It’s not enough to know the truth; we must live by it every day.

“There is no stranger, there is no enemy — all are one.”

– See everyone with love and compassion; unity is the essence of humanity.