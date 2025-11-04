ASRB Admit Card 2025 Released at asrb.org.in, Download ASRB NET, ARS, SMS and STO Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
By Manish Kumar
Nov 4, 2025, 13:24 IST

ASRB Admit Card Download link has been activated by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB)  for the Combined Computer Based Test for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025 at asrb.org.in. Check the download link and other details here. 

ASRB Admit Card 2025: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has uploaded the admit card for the Combined Computer Based Test for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025 at asrb.org.in. The exam will be conducted from 11th – 13th November, 2025. Those who are going to appear in this exam can download ASRB Admit Card 2025 from the official website after using their login credentials. You can check the ASRB AO Admit Card Link and the steps to download it here.

ASRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

The hall ticket download link for Combined Computer Based Test for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025  is given on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

How to Download ASRB AO Admit Card 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of ASRB - asrb.org.in
  2. Click on the link to download the admit card - 'DOWNLOAD ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FOR TIER-I OF AO AND F&AO EXAMINATION-2025' on the home page.
  3. Provide your details such as your Registration Number (generated at the time of your Online Application Form submission) and the Date of Birth (as entered in the online Application Form)
  4. Download ASRB FAO Admit Card and ASRB AO Admit Card.
  5. Keep a copy of the same for future reference. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

