WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 wbpdcl.co.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here Soon

WBPDCL Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Power Development Corporation is all set to release the admit card today i.e. on October 31 for the posts of Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held from 06 November to 08 November 2025 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials through the official website of WBPDCL i.e wbpdcl.co.in by providing registration number.
WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates can download the WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|WBPDCL Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 Overview
The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for the posts of Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.
|Institution
|West Bengal Power Development Corporation
|Post Name
|Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others
|Exam Date
|06 November to 08 November, 2025
|Admit card status
|Soon
|Official Website
|https://wbpdcl.co.in/
Steps to Download WBPDCL Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of WBPDCL i.e. wbpdcl.co.
- Click on the link ‘WBPDCL 2025 Download Call Letter for Various Posts ’on the home page.
- You will be redirected to a new page, click on the download button and fill your registration number.
- Download your e-admit card for a written exam.
- Save the same for future reference.
