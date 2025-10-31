WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 wbpdcl.co.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here Soon

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
By Manish Kumar
Oct 31, 2025, 11:30 IST

WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released by the West Bengal Power Development Corporation today i.e. on October 31 for the posts of Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others. The written exam is scheduled to be held on 06 November to 08 November 2025. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

WBPDCL Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Power Development Corporation is all set to release the admit card today i.e. on October 31 for the posts of Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held from 06 November to 08 November 2025 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials through the official website of WBPDCL i.e wbpdcl.co.in by providing registration number.

WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 Download 

Candidates can download the WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

WBPDCL Admit Card 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for the posts of Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.

Institution  West Bengal Power Development Corporation
Post Name  Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others
Exam Date   06 November to 08 November, 2025 
Admit card status  Soon
Official Website  https://wbpdcl.co.in/

Steps to Download WBPDCL Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of WBPDCL i.e. wbpdcl.co.
  • Click on the link ‘WBPDCL 2025 Download Call Letter for Various Posts ’on the home page.
  • You will be redirected to a new page, click on the download button and fill your registration number.
  • Download your e-admit card for a written exam.
  • Save the same for future reference.

