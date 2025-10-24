UP Police Computer Operator Admit Card 2025 at uppbpb.gov.in soon, Download City Slip PDF - Link Here

UPPBPB Computer Operator City Slip 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the city intimation slip for Computer Operator posts today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website. The written exam for Computer Operator posts is scheduled on November 01, 2025 across the state. Candidates can download their city intimation after using their login credentials at https://uppbpb.gov.in/

A total of 900+ posts of Computer Operator Programmer are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Download UPPBPB Computer Operator 2025 City Slip

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Computer Operator can download the city intimation slip through the official website. You can check the detailed notification pdf through the link given below-