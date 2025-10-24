UP Police Computer Operator Admit Card 2025 at uppbpb.gov.in soon, Download City Slip PDF - Link Here

UPPBPB Computer Operator City Slip 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the city intimation slip for Computer Operator posts today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website. The written exam for Computer Operator posts is scheduled on November 01, 2025 across the state. Candidates can download their city intimation after using their login credentials at https://uppbpb.gov.in/
A total of 900+ posts of Computer Operator Programmer are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Download UPPBPB Computer Operator 2025 City Slip
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Computer Operator can download the city intimation slip through the official website. You can check the detailed notification pdf through the link given below-
|UPPRPB Computer Operator Posts 2025 City Slip PDF
|Download Link
Steps to Download UP Police City Slip 2025
Candidates will be able to download the city slip after visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link below. Below we have listed the steps to download the same-
Step 1: Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the latest notice then on “०प्र० पुलिस में कम्प्यूटर आपरेटर ग्रेड-ए के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2023 की लिखित परीक्षा के जिला/नगर व दिनांक की सूचना एवं प्रवेश पत्र हेतु लिंक”
Step 3: Click City Slip Button
Step 4: Provide the required details such as registration number and password
Step 5: Fill the captcha and click on submit button
Step 6: The UP Police City Slip for Computer operator will display on your screen; verify the details and download for future reference
