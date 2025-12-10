The world is full of beautiful flowers. They come in countless shapes, sizes, and colours. These lovely blooms make our planet vibrant. Did you know there are over 400,000 types of flowering plants worldwide? Some flowers have fun nicknames. For example, the Plumeria is often called the "Lei Flower". The bright Gerbera Daisy is sometimes known as the "African Daisy." But there is one special flower known as "Out to the Smiley". This flower has large, bright petals, often with dark, eye-like markings that create the famous "smiley" or "face" effect. Do you know which flower is known as "Out to the Smiley"? In this article, we'll take a look at the history, meaning, and surprising facts about this famously cheerful flower.

Which Flower is known as the Smiley Flower?

The pansy flower is widely known as the "Smiley flower" or the "Face flower". It is a cultivated flower, a hybrid derived mainly from the wildflower known as Viola tricolour (wild pansy or heartsease). Its scientific name is Viola × wittrockiana. It is found globally in gardens, but its ancestors are native to Europe and Western Asia. The word comes from the French word pensée, meaning "thought", and was developed in the 1800s to have large, colourful faces.