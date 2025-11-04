Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links
News

TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF Available Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Get Direct Likn Here to Download Telangana 10th Date Sheet

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 4, 2025, 10:58 IST

Telangana SSC Exam 2026 timetable to be released on the official website soon. Candidates can download the date sheet PDF at bse.telangana.gov.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF Available Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF Available Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Telangana SSC timetable 2026 PDF to be released soon
  • Download the TS SSC Timetable 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in
  • TS SSC Exam from February 25 to March 16, 2026

Telangana SSC Exam 2026 Timetable: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the TS SSC Exam 2026 in February-March 2026. According to media reports, the board will be conducting the exams from February 15 to March 18, 2026. 

The board is yet to issue the subject-wise details schedule for the TS SSC Exam 2026. Candidates can check the TS SSC timetable 2026 PDF on the official website soon. The link to download the TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF will be available on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana board will be conducting the TS SSC exam 2026 in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres in the state. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. 

TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF - Click Here (Available Soon)

TS SSC Exam 2026 Timetable: How to Download

The Telangana SSC exam 2026 timetable PDF will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TS SSC Board

Step 2: Click on the SSC timetable PDF link

Step 3: The Class 10 timetable PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

Also Read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registrations Begin, Apply at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News