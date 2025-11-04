TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF Available Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Get Direct Likn Here to Download Telangana 10th Date Sheet

Telangana SSC Exam 2026 Timetable: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the TS SSC Exam 2026 in February-March 2026. According to media reports, the board will be conducting the exams from February 15 to March 18, 2026.

The board is yet to issue the subject-wise details schedule for the TS SSC Exam 2026. Candidates can check the TS SSC timetable 2026 PDF on the official website soon. The link to download the TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF will be available on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana board will be conducting the TS SSC exam 2026 in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres in the state. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF - Click Here (Available Soon)