MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registrations Begin, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration process. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the stray vacancy round seat allotment is November 9, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration within the given deadline.

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round choice filling window will open tomorrow, November 5, 2025. The allotment result will be announced on November 12, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the allotment will be able to download the seat allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the stray vacancy round admissions here.