MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registrations Begin, Apply at mcc.nic.in

- NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round registration link open at mcc.nic.in
- The last date to apply for the stray vacancy round enrollment is November 9
- Choice filling window opens tomorrow for NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment
NEET UG counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration process. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the stray vacancy round seat allotment is November 9, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration within the given deadline.
The NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round choice filling window will open tomorrow, November 5, 2025. The allotment result will be announced on November 12, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the allotment will be able to download the seat allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration - Click Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Check the complete schedule for the stray vacancy round admissions here.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Registration/ Payment
|
November 4 to 9, 2025
|
Choice Filling/ Locking
|
November 5 to 9, 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
November 10 to 11, 2025
|
Result
|
November 12, 2025
|
Reporting
|
November 13 to 20, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration
The NEET UG 2025 counselling online stray vacancy round registration commence. Candidates can submit the applications at mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to register.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG stray vacancy round registration link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit
