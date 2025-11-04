Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registrations Begin, Apply at mcc.nic.in

Nov 4, 2025, 11:25 IST

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration begins at mcc.nic.in. Students can register for the allotment round until November 9. Check the complete schedule, registration process here.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registrations
Key Points

  • NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round registration link open at mcc.nic.in
  • The last date to apply for the stray vacancy round enrollment is November 9
  • Choice filling window opens tomorrow for NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment

NEET UG counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration:  The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration process. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the stray vacancy round seat allotment is November 9, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration within the given deadline. 

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round choice filling window will open tomorrow, November 5, 2025. The allotment result will be announced on November 12, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the allotment will be able to download the seat allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the stray vacancy round admissions here. 

Activity

Dates

Registration/ Payment

November 4 to 9, 2025

Choice Filling/ Locking

November 5 to 9, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment

November 10 to 11, 2025

Result

November 12, 2025

Reporting

November 13 to 20, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration

The NEET UG 2025 counselling online stray vacancy round registration commence. Candidates can submit the applications at mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG stray vacancy round registration link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

Latest Stories

