WBBSE Class 9 Registration Data Correction Window Opens on November 6, Schools Must Make Changes at wbbsedata.com

Key Points
- Make required changes in registration data through the website - wbbsedata.com
- Schools can make required changes at wbbsedata.com until November 15
- School authorities must review and verify the necessary details within the deadline
WBBSE Class 9 Registration Data: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will begin the online verification, correction and finalisation process of the class 9 registrations for the 2025 academic year. As per the official notification shared, the correction window for class 9 forms will begin on November 6, 2025.
School authorities can make changes to the class 9 application forms of students. The last date for authorities to download the registration form and make the required changes is November 15, 2025.
Official Notification - Click Here
The registration forms will be available for download on the official website - wbbsedata.com. School authorities can make required changes in the registration details of students within the given deadline. As per the official notification issued, the correction window is being opened to ensure the accuracy and completeness of student records in preparation for the Secondary Exams 2027. All school authorities are also advised to review and verify the necessary details, make the required changes, and download the PDF file of the finalised data for official records.
If there are any mismatches or discrepancies in student information, the schools must correct them within the specified time frame. Please note that the edit option will not be permitted after the end of the notified verification period, the notification further mentions.
