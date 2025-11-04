WBBSE Class 9 Registration Data Correction Window Opens on November 6, Schools Must Make Changes at wbbsedata.com

WBBSE Class 9 Registration Data: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will begin the online verification, correction and finalisation process of the class 9 registrations for the 2025 academic year. As per the official notification shared, the correction window for class 9 forms will begin on November 6, 2025.

School authorities can make changes to the class 9 application forms of students. The last date for authorities to download the registration form and make the required changes is November 15, 2025.

Official Notification - Click Here

The registration forms will be available for download on the official website - wbbsedata.com. School authorities can make required changes in the registration details of students within the given deadline. As per the official notification issued, the correction window is being opened to ensure the accuracy and completeness of student records in preparation for the Secondary Exams 2027. All school authorities are also advised to review and verify the necessary details, make the required changes, and download the PDF file of the finalised data for official records.