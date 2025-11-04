Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 Dates: TN HSE +2, Plus 1, SSLC Timetable Released at dge.tn.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 4, 2025, 12:42 IST

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education (TNDGE) has released the 2026 Board Exam schedules for SSLC and Plus Two. The Class 12 public exams will be held till March 26, with practicals from February 9 to 14, 2026. The timetables, including subject-specific dates, timings, and instructions are available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

The TNDGE has released the 2026 Board Exam schedules for SSLC and Plus Two.
Key Points

  • The TNDGE has released the 2026 Board Exam schedules for SSLC and Plus Two.
  • The Class 12 exams will be held until March 26, with practicals from February 9 to 14, 2026.
  • The timetables are available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the Tamil Nadu Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two Exam Time Table 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will conduct the Class 12 public exams 2026 till March 26 and practical examinations for Class 12 students will be held from February 9 to 14, 2026.

The TN SSLC time table 2026 was released during a press release with the board officials, now the TN +2 Time Table 2026 has also been published. The exam routine PDF will carry details for students, including subject-specific exam dates, timings, and crucial instructions for the examination.

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to TN SSLC and Plus Two Exam 2026 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 Time Table Released 

Exam name 

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam

Plus Two Exam

Board name

Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dge.tn.gov.in

State 

Tamil Nadu

Classes 

SSLC (Class 10)

Plus 2 (Class 12)

Exam dates 

SSLC: March 11 - April 6, 2026

Plus 2: March 2 - 26, 2026

TN Board Exams 2026 Time Table 2026

Candidates can check the Tamil Nadu board exam schedule for class 10 SSLC and class 12 Plus two here:

TN SSLC Exams 2026 Time Table 2026

Date

Day

Part

Subject

March 11, 2026

Wednesday

Part I

Tamil / Other language subjects

March 16, 2026

Monday

Part II

English

March 25, 2026

Wednesday

Part III

Mathematics

March 30, 2026

Monday

Part III

Science

April 2, 2026

Thursday

Part III

Social Science

April 6, 2026

Monday

Part IV

Optional Language

TN Plus 2 Exams 2026 Time Table 2026

Date

Day

Part

Subject

March 2, 2026

Monday

Part I

Tamil / Other language subjects

March 5, 2026

Thursday

Part II

English

March 9, 2026

Monday

Part III

Chemistry / Accountancy / Geography

March 13, 2026

Friday

Part III

Physics / Economics / Employability Skills

March 17, 2026

Tuesday

Part III

Mathematics / Zoology / Commerce / Micro Biology / Nutrition & Dietetics / Textile & Dress Designing / Food Service Management / Agricultural Science / Nursing (General) / Biology / Botany / History

March 23, 2026

Monday

Part III

Business Mathematics & Statistics / Basic Electronics Engineering / Basic Civil Engineering / Basic Automobile Engineering / Basic Mechanical Engineering / Textile Technology / Office Management & Secretaryship / Communicative English / Ethics & Indian Culture / Computer Science / Computer Applications

March 26, 2026

Thursday

Part III

Bio-Chemistry / Advanced Language (Tamil) / Home Science / Political Science / Statistics / Nursing (Vocational) / Basic Electrical Engineering

