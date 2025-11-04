Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 Dates: TN HSE +2, Plus 1, SSLC Timetable Released at dge.tn.gov.in

Key Points
- The TNDGE has released the 2026 Board Exam schedules for SSLC and Plus Two.
- The Class 12 exams will be held until March 26, with practicals from February 9 to 14, 2026.
- The timetables are available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the Tamil Nadu Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two Exam Time Table 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will conduct the Class 12 public exams 2026 till March 26 and practical examinations for Class 12 students will be held from February 9 to 14, 2026.
The TN SSLC time table 2026 was released during a press release with the board officials, now the TN +2 Time Table 2026 has also been published. The exam routine PDF will carry details for students, including subject-specific exam dates, timings, and crucial instructions for the examination.
Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to TN SSLC and Plus Two Exam 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 Time Table Released
|
Exam name
|
Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam
Plus Two Exam
|
Board name
|
Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dge.tn.gov.in
|
State
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Classes
|
SSLC (Class 10)
Plus 2 (Class 12)
|
Exam dates
|
SSLC: March 11 - April 6, 2026
Plus 2: March 2 - 26, 2026
TN Board Exams 2026 Time Table 2026
Candidates can check the Tamil Nadu board exam schedule for class 10 SSLC and class 12 Plus two here:
TN SSLC Exams 2026 Time Table 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Part
|
Subject
|
March 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Part I
|
Tamil / Other language subjects
|
March 16, 2026
|
Monday
|
Part II
|
English
|
March 25, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Part III
|
Mathematics
|
March 30, 2026
|
Monday
|
Part III
|
Science
|
April 2, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Part III
|
Social Science
|
April 6, 2026
|
Monday
|
Part IV
|
Optional Language
TN Plus 2 Exams 2026 Time Table 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Part
|
Subject
|
March 2, 2026
|
Monday
|
Part I
|
Tamil / Other language subjects
|
March 5, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Part II
|
English
|
March 9, 2026
|
Monday
|
Part III
|
Chemistry / Accountancy / Geography
|
March 13, 2026
|
Friday
|
Part III
|
Physics / Economics / Employability Skills
|
March 17, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Part III
|
Mathematics / Zoology / Commerce / Micro Biology / Nutrition & Dietetics / Textile & Dress Designing / Food Service Management / Agricultural Science / Nursing (General) / Biology / Botany / History
|
March 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
Part III
|
Business Mathematics & Statistics / Basic Electronics Engineering / Basic Civil Engineering / Basic Automobile Engineering / Basic Mechanical Engineering / Textile Technology / Office Management & Secretaryship / Communicative English / Ethics & Indian Culture / Computer Science / Computer Applications
|
March 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Part III
|
Bio-Chemistry / Advanced Language (Tamil) / Home Science / Political Science / Statistics / Nursing (Vocational) / Basic Electrical Engineering
