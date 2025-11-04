Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 Dates: TN HSE +2, Plus 1, SSLC Timetable Released at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the Tamil Nadu Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two Exam Time Table 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will conduct the Class 12 public exams 2026 till March 26 and practical examinations for Class 12 students will be held from February 9 to 14, 2026.

The TN SSLC time table 2026 was released during a press release with the board officials, now the TN +2 Time Table 2026 has also been published. The exam routine PDF will carry details for students, including subject-specific exam dates, timings, and crucial instructions for the examination.