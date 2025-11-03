Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket - Link Here Soon

By Manish Kumar
Nov 3, 2025, 10:32 IST

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card Download link will be activated by the  Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) today i.e. on November 03 at its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login details to the link at-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for 500 Conductor posts will be held on November 06 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. 

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 today i.e. on November 03 at its official website. The Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 will be released in online mode for the written exam scheduled on November 06, 2025 across the state. The written exam aiming to fill 500 Conductor posts across the state will be held on November 06 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials on the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can get the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 download link in this article.

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Direct Link 

Earlier RSMSSB has launched the recruitment drive for 500 Conductor posts for which a written  exam is scheduled to be held on November 06, 2025. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same with a valid identity card at the exam venue. The City Admit Card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Download RSSB Conductor 2025 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates appearing in the written exam for Conduct posts can download their hall ticket for the written exam from the official website after providing the login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the overview of all the important details for the Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment Drive including crucial dates of the recruitment process given below-

Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Post Name

Conductor

Total Vacancies

500

Mode of Application

Online

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Exam Date

November 06, 2025

City Slip Status

Out

Admit Card Release Date

November 03, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to download the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025?

To download the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025, you can follow the  steps given below-

  • Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., " Conductor 2024 : Admit card & Important Instructions"on the home page.
  • Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
  • Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Exam Timings

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to conduct the written exam for the Conductor posts on November 06, 2024 across the state. Exams will be conducted in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. Candidates are advised to ensure their presence in the examination venue at the reporting time displayed on the Admit Card.

