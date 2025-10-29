AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Extended Till October 31, Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: The Bar Council of India has extended the last date for candidates to apply for AIBE 20. As per the revised dates, the applications for the AIBE 20 exam will be available until October 31, 2025. Candidates yet to register and apply for the exams are advised to visit the official website and register through the link provided.

According to the schedule released, AIBE 20 will be conducted on November 30, 2025. To appear for the exams, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the registration and application process before the deadline.

The AIBE 20 application link is available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Register for AIBE 20

The AIBE 20 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to apply