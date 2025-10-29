Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Extended Till October 31, Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 29, 2025, 12:16 IST

Bar Council of India has extended the deadline for AIBE 20 registration. The last date for candidates to apply for AIBE 20 is October 31, 2025. Get the direct link here. 

AIBE 20 Registration Deadline Extended to October 31
Key Points

  • Eligible candidates can apply for AIBE 20 until October 31, 2025
  • AIBE 20 to be conducted on November 30, 2025
  • Correction window to close on November 1, 2025

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: The Bar Council of India has extended the last date for candidates to apply for AIBE 20. As per the revised dates, the applications for the AIBE 20 exam will be available until October 31, 2025. Candidates yet to register and apply for the exams are advised to visit the official website and register through the link provided.

According to the schedule released, AIBE 20 will be conducted on November 30, 2025. To appear for the exams, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the registration and application process before the deadline. 

The AIBE 20 application link is available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Register for AIBE 20

The AIBE 20 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 20 registration link

Step 3: Read through all the instructions

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

AIBE 20 Application Correction Window

The window for candidates to make changes to their filled application form will close on November 1, 2025. Caniates who submit their applications within the given deadline can make all necessary corrections to their applications bu logging in using their Login ID and Password. No extended window will be proided for candidates to make changes to their AIBE 20 applications. 

