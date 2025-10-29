Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Key Points
- NEET PG round 1 registration application at bfuhs.ac.in
- Last date to apply for NEET PG counselling is November 3
- Round 1 allotment result to be announced on November 14
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has released the schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the first round of NEET PG counselling for admissions to MD. MS programmes in medical colleges in Punjab must complete the registration process through the link given.
According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to register for the Punjab NEET PG counselling is November 3, 2025. After the verification of documents submitted is completed, the Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round provisional merit list will be issued on November 6, 2025. Candidates can then enter the choice of course and college for allotment. Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result will be released on November 14, 2025.
Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and application link is available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates can also apply through the direct link given here.
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here
Steps to Register for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025
The Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website. To apply candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website for Punjab NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the PG counselling round 1 registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the NEET PG application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
