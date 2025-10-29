Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has released the schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the first round of NEET PG counselling for admissions to MD. MS programmes in medical colleges in Punjab must complete the registration process through the link given.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to register for the Punjab NEET PG counselling is November 3, 2025. After the verification of documents submitted is completed, the Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round provisional merit list will be issued on November 6, 2025. Candidates can then enter the choice of course and college for allotment. Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result will be released on November 14, 2025.