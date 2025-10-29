RRB JE Notification 2025
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Oct 29, 2025

Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule PDF is now available on the official website. Candidates interested in participating in the counselling round can visit the official website to check the complete schedule

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Released
Key Points

  • NEET PG round 1 registration application at bfuhs.ac.in
  • Last date to apply for NEET PG counselling is November 3
  • Round 1 allotment result to be announced on November 14

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has released the schedule for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the first round of NEET PG counselling for admissions to MD. MS programmes in medical colleges in Punjab must complete the registration process through the link given. 

According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to register for the Punjab NEET PG counselling is November 3, 2025. After the verification of documents submitted is completed, the Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round provisional merit list will be issued on November 6, 2025. Candidates can then enter the choice of course and college for allotment. Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result will be released on November 14, 2025. 

Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and application link is available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates can also apply through the direct link given here. 

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025

The Punjab NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website. To apply candidates can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website for Punjab NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling round 1 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the NEET PG application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

