JEE Main 2026 Registration: NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Link Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Important Details Here

Key Points
- NTA to begin JEE Main 2026 registration today, October 29, 2025.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to register.
- Candidates must check eligibility and meet deadlines for Session 1.
JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 registration from today, October 29, 2025. Candidates will need to check their eligibility and register online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA will release the JEE Main Session 1 schedule online on their website and candidates wishing to apply will need to adhere to the deadlines while applying.
The authority will also release the JEE Main 2026 information brochure including exam dates, fees, eligibility, pattern, syllabus, and more. Last academic session, the board released the registration form on October 28, 2024 around 6 PM. Interested candidates are advised to keep their details and documents readily available for NTA JEE Main registration 2026.
How to Register for JEE Mains 2026?
Interested candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for NTA JEE Mains 2026:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on the registration link
- Provide your details and create an account
- Log in and register for JEE Main 2026 by entering your correct details
- Upload scanned copies of documents
- Pay online application fee and submit the form
- Download confirmation page for future reference
JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 1 and 2 Schedule
JEE Main 2026 session 1 and 2 exams will be held next year. Candidates can check the dates here:
|
Session
|
Dates
|
JEE Main 2026 Session 1
|
January 21 to 30, 2026
|
JEE Main 2026 Session 2
|
April 1 - 10, 2026
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation