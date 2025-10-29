JEE Main 2026 Registration: NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Link Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Important Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 registration from today, October 29, 2025. Candidates will need to check their eligibility and register online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA will release the JEE Main Session 1 schedule online on their website and candidates wishing to apply will need to adhere to the deadlines while applying.

The authority will also release the JEE Main 2026 information brochure including exam dates, fees, eligibility, pattern, syllabus, and more. Last academic session, the board released the registration form on October 28, 2024 around 6 PM. Interested candidates are advised to keep their details and documents readily available for NTA JEE Main registration 2026.