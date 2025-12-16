CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Download PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Results Out Shortly

CLAT Final Answer Key 2026 Released: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2026 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT exams can download the answer key PDF through the link on the official website.

According to the official notification issued, there is no change in the provisional answer key or to any question published on 10th December 2025. Therefore, the provisional answer key published is considered final. Accordingly, the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2026 UG shall be out of 119 marks. There are however, a few changes in the CLAT final answer key for PG courses.

CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key - Click Here

Changes in CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key for PG

Check here the corrections made in the CLAT 2026 PG answer key.