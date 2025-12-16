CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Download PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Results Out Shortly

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025
Dec 16, 2025, 17:57 IST

CLAT 2026 final answer key 2026 for UG and PG courses are now available on the official website. Candidates eagerly awaiting the results can visit the official website to download the answer key PDF. CLAT Results 2026 Out Shortly

Key Points

  • CLAT 2026 final answer key PDF for UG, PG is now available
  • CLAT result 2026 is expected to be issued soon
  • Download results using mobile number and password

CLAT Final Answer Key 2026 Released: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2026 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT exams can download the answer key PDF through the link on the official website.

According to the official notification issued, there is no change in the provisional answer key or to any question published on 10th December 2025. Therefore, the provisional answer key published is considered final. Accordingly, the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2026 UG shall be out of 119 marks. There are however, a few changes in the CLAT final answer key for PG courses. 

Changes in CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key for PG

Check here the corrections made in the CLAT 2026 PG answer key.

Question NumberOption Indicated in Provisional Answer KeyCorrect Option in Final Answer Key
Set A (ρ)Set B (σ)Set C (τ)Set D (υ)
26 C 76 111 61 C & D*
31 A 81 116 66 C
111 B 41 6 76 C

Also Read: CLAT Results 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Download Set-wise PDF Here; Scorecard Shortly

