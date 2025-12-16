CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Download PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Results Out Shortly

Key Points
- CLAT 2026 final answer key PDF for UG, PG is now available
- CLAT result 2026 is expected to be issued soon
- Download results using mobile number and password
CLAT Final Answer Key 2026 Released: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2026 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT exams can download the answer key PDF through the link on the official website.
According to the official notification issued, there is no change in the provisional answer key or to any question published on 10th December 2025. Therefore, the provisional answer key published is considered final. Accordingly, the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2026 UG shall be out of 119 marks. There are however, a few changes in the CLAT final answer key for PG courses.
CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key - Click Here
Changes in CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key for PG
Check here the corrections made in the CLAT 2026 PG answer key.
|Question Number
|Option Indicated in Provisional Answer Key
|Correct Option in Final Answer Key
|Set A (ρ)
|Set B (σ)
|Set C (τ)
|Set D (υ)
|26
|C
|76
|111
|61
|C & D*
|31
|A
|81
|116
|66
|C
|111
|B
|41
|6
|76
|C
