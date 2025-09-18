AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Key Points
- AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment result to be announced today
- Download AP EAPCET allotment letter with hall ticket number and date of birth
- Self reporting to be completed on or before September 22, 2025
AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2025: APSCHE will be releasing the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result today, September 18, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase of seat allotment will be able to check their allotment result through the link available on the official website.
According to the schedule released, the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 self-reporting to allotted colleges must be done on or before September 22, 2025. Candidates reporting to colleges for allotment must make sure they have their certificates and documents ready with them for admissions.
AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment result will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result
AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment
Steps to Check AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment Result
The AP EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the final phase allotment result link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and password
Step 4: The final phase allotment will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Documents Required
When reporting to the allotted colleges for admissions students must keep the following documents ready with them
-
AP EAMCET rank card 2025
-
AP EAMCET hall ticket 2025
-
AP EAMCET allotment letter 2025
-
Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates
-
Birth Certificate
-
Transfer certificate
-
Study certificate from VI to intermediate
-
EWS certificate
-
Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination
-
Andhra Pradesh residence certificate
-
Integrated community certificate
-
Income certificate
-
Local status certificate
