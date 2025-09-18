AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2025: APSCHE will be releasing the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result today, September 18, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase of seat allotment will be able to check their allotment result through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 self-reporting to allotted colleges must be done on or before September 22, 2025. Candidates reporting to colleges for allotment must make sure they have their certificates and documents ready with them for admissions.

AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment result will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result