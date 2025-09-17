GATE 2025 Statistical Report Released: Check Cutoff, Previous Trend Data Here

Key Points
- GATE 2025 Statistical and Performance Report has been released by IIT Roorkee.
- Candidates can check the report online on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
- It provides insights on GATE admissions useful for aspiring GATE 2026 candidates.
GATE 2025 Report: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 Statistical and Performance Report was released today, September 17, 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee held the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 15, 2025. Candidates can check the official report on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
The report provides information on the number of qualifying candidates, cutoff scores, and qualifying GATE scores across various disciplines like CS, ME, and EE. Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2026 exam can check the number of qualified candidates, cutoff marks and scores for GATE CS, EC, EE, ME, and CE papers below. Last year, in GATE 2-025, CS had the largest number of registered applicants while XH-C3 had the least.
GATE 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of GATE 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
GATE 2025 Statistical Report
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Exam dates
|
February 1, 2, 15, and 15, 2025
|
Exam shifts
|
2
|
Official website
|
gate2025.iitr.ac.in
|
Programmes
|
CS (Computer Science)
ME (Mechanical Engineering)
EC (Electronics and Communication Engineering)
EE (Electrical Engineering)
CE (Civil Engineering)
|
Subject test papers
|
30
GATE 2025 Paper-Wise Qualifying Marks, Scores, and Number of Qualified Candidates
|
GATE Paper Code
|
No.of candidates
|
No. of qualified candidates
|
GATE 2025 Qualifying Mark (UR Category)
|
GATE Qualifying Score (UR Category)
|
Computer Science (CS)
|
170825
|
27518
|
29.2
|
251
|
Electronics and Communication (EC)
|
81475
|
14112
|
25
|
260
|
Civil Engineering (CE)
|
79951
|
15108
|
29.2
|
249
|
Mechanical Engineering (ME)
|
62015
|
10664
|
35.8
|
228
|
Electrical Engineering (EE)
|
67701
|
11902
|
25
|
252
|
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|
57054
|
11007
|
29
|
244
GATE CS, ME, EE, EC, and CE Paper-Wise Maximum Marks and Score
|
GATE Paper
|
Maximum Marks
|
Maximum Scores
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
100
|
1000
|
Civil Engineering
|
89.02
|
10000
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
95.33
|
967
|
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|
96.33
|
1000
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
82.67
|
1000
|
Electrical Engineering
|
81.67
|
1000
How to download the GATE 2025 Statistical Report?
Candidates can download the GATE statistical report on the official website by followignt he mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in
- On the ribbon, click on ‘DOWNLOAD’
- Click on ‘GATE 2025 STATISTICAL AND PERFORMANCE REPORT’
- The PDF will appear
- Download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - GATE 2025 Statistical Report
