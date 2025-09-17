GATE 2025 Statistical Report Released: Check Cutoff, Previous Trend Data Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Sep 17, 2025, 23:13 IST

GATE 2025 Report: The GATE 2025 Statistical and Performance Report was released today by IIT Roorkee. The report is published on gate2025.iitr.ac.in which provides details on qualifying candidates, cutoff scores, and GATE scores for various disciplines, including CS, ME, and EE useful for aspiring GATE 2026 candidates.

GATE 2025 Statistical and Performance Report has been released by IIT Roorkee.
Key Points

  • GATE 2025 Statistical and Performance Report has been released by IIT Roorkee.
  • Candidates can check the report online on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  • It provides insights on GATE admissions useful for aspiring GATE 2026 candidates.

GATE 2025 Report: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 Statistical and Performance Report was released today, September 17, 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee held the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 15, 2025. Candidates can check the official report on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The report provides information on the number of qualifying candidates, cutoff scores, and qualifying GATE scores across various disciplines like CS, ME, and EE. Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2026 exam can check the number of qualified candidates, cutoff marks and scores for GATE CS, EC, EE, ME, and CE papers below. Last year, in GATE 2-025, CS had the largest number of registered applicants while XH-C3 had the least. 

GATE 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of GATE 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name

GATE 2025 Statistical Report 

Exam name 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Academic year 

2025-26

Exam dates 

February 1, 2, 15, and 15, 2025

Exam shifts 

2

Official website 

gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Programmes 

CS (Computer Science)

ME (Mechanical Engineering)

EC (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

EE (Electrical Engineering)

CE (Civil Engineering)

Subject test papers

30

GATE 2025 Paper-Wise Qualifying Marks, Scores, and Number of Qualified Candidates

GATE Paper Code

No.of candidates

No. of qualified candidates

GATE 2025 Qualifying Mark (UR Category)

GATE Qualifying Score (UR Category)

Computer Science (CS)

170825

27518

29.2

251

Electronics and Communication (EC)

81475

14112

25

260

Civil Engineering (CE)

79951

15108

29.2

249

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

62015

10664

35.8

228

Electrical Engineering (EE)

67701

11902

25

252

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

57054

11007

29

244

GATE CS, ME, EE, EC, and CE Paper-Wise Maximum Marks and Score

GATE Paper

Maximum Marks

Maximum Scores

Computer Science and Information Technology

100

1000

Civil Engineering

89.02

10000

Mechanical Engineering

95.33

967

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

96.33

1000

Electronics and Communication Engineering

82.67

1000

Electrical Engineering

81.67

1000

How to download the GATE 2025 Statistical Report?

Candidates can download the GATE statistical report on the official website by followignt he mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in
  2. On the ribbon, click on ‘DOWNLOAD’
  3. Click on ‘GATE 2025 STATISTICAL AND PERFORMANCE REPORT’
  4. The PDF will appear 
  5. Download for future reference

DIRECT LINK - GATE 2025 Statistical Report

