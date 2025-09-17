GATE 2025 Statistical Report Released: Check Cutoff, Previous Trend Data Here

GATE 2025 Report: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 Statistical and Performance Report was released today, September 17, 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee held the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 15, 2025. Candidates can check the official report on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The report provides information on the number of qualifying candidates, cutoff scores, and qualifying GATE scores across various disciplines like CS, ME, and EE. Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2026 exam can check the number of qualified candidates, cutoff marks and scores for GATE CS, EC, EE, ME, and CE papers below. Last year, in GATE 2-025, CS had the largest number of registered applicants while XH-C3 had the least.