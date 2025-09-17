TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Extended: Check Revised Dates Here

Key Points
- TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule has been revised.
- Candidates will have until September 18, 2025 till 5 PM to register online.
- Students must keep up with the deadlines to avoid hurdles in admission process.
TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has extended the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEETPG) Counselling 2025 registration deadline to tomorrow, September 18, 2025 till 5 PM. Candidates who are eligible and seeking admission in postgraduate MD, MS, and PG diploma courses across the state can register online at tnmedicalselection.net.
The board will release the merit list release date and following counselling schedule later. On the demand from several candidates, the deadline was extended for 2 days.
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
State
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Courses
|
MD
MS
PG Diploma
|
Registration deadline
|
September 16, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Revised deadline
|
September 18, 2025 by 5 PM
TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Official Notice
How to Register for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
- In the homepage, under ‘PG COURSES' dropdown, click on ‘POST GRADUATE - MEDICAL’
- From the listing, click on ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR POST GRADUATE DEGREE / DIPLOMA COURSES FOR GOVERNMENT / MANAGEMENT QUOTA INCLUDING NRI 2025 - 2026 SESSION’
- Select your option:
- POST GRADUATE MEDICAL - GOVERNMENT QUOTA
- POST GRADUATE MEDICAL - MANAGEMENT QUOTA
- Press on ‘Click here for New Registration’
- Provide your academic and personal information
- Upload the scanned copies of the required documents
- Pay online fee according to your quota
- Save and submit the form carefully
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025: Important Points for Candidates
Candidates applying for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 must keep the following points in mind while registering online for the counselling process:
- As per the bond policy, candidates must pay a penalty of INR 15 lakhs in case they discontinue the course.
- All applicants, except Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST), must pay INR 3000 as application and INR 1000 registration fee.
- Management quota candidates must pay a security deposit of INR 2 lakhs. For government medical colleges, the fee is INR 30,000, while INR1 lakh for government quota seats in self-financing colleges.
- The security deposit will be refunded to the candidates who are unable to secure seats in the counselling process.
