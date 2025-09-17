TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Extended: Check Revised Dates Here

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has extended the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEETPG) Counselling 2025 registration deadline to tomorrow, September 18, 2025 till 5 PM. Candidates who are eligible and seeking admission in postgraduate MD, MS, and PG diploma courses across the state can register online at tnmedicalselection.net.

The board will release the merit list release date and following counselling schedule later. On the demand from several candidates, the deadline was extended for 2 days.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025: