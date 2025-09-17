DU Opens Mop-up Round Registration for UG Courses; Details Score

Key Points
- DU UG Admission 2025 On-the-spot Mop-Up registrations begin today, September 17, 2025 at 5 PM.
- Admissions will be done on the basis of Class 12 board exam scores.
- Candidates will need to upload their documents on the portal in order to seek admission.
DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) will start the DU Undergraduate Admission 2025 On-the-spot Mop-Up Round registrations today, September 17, 2025. The registrations will begin after 5 PM for over 7,500 vacant seats across colleges and programmes in the university. The admission will be done on the basis of class 12 board exam scores, instead of the common university Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 scores.
DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up round:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
DU UG Admission 2025 On-the-spot Mop-Up Round registration
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
|
University name
|
University of Delhi (UoD)
Delhi University (DU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
du.ac.in
|
Admission format
|
Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Admission criteria
|
Class 12 Board marks
|
Admission portal
|
admissions.du.ac.in
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Registration window
|
September 17, 2025 from 5 PM to September 19, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
On spot in-person admission
|
September 23, 2025
|
Log in credential
|
CUET Application Number/Email
Password
DU UG Admission 2025 On-the-spot Mop-Up Round OFFICIAL Notice
DIRECT LINK - DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up On-the-spot Round Log in window
LATEST NEWS on NEET UG Counselling 2025 | NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
DU UG Admission 2025 Important Points
Candidates must keep the following points in mind while applying for admission in on-the-spot mop-up round:
- The university will publish a list of vacant seats for colleges and programmes on the DU website soon.
- Shortlisted candidates will be invited on the basis of merit and availability of seats. An invitation letter with the reporting date, time, and venue will be shared via email.
- Only the candidates who have not yet secured admission to any programme in the university are eligible to participate via their dashboard under the mop-up tab.
- andidates who have not already registered have to submit their details at the CSAS UG portal and pay a non-refundable fee of INR 1000 along with the registration fee.
- All candidates must report in-person for the physical admission at the university on September 23, 2025. Entry to the venue is strictly by invitation letter, and no representatives will be permitted. The official notice reads, “No representative on behalf of the candidate will be allowed under any circumstances.”
- The allocation of seats in this round is final, without any scope of upgrades or withdrawals. Appearing in this round does not guarantee admission.
- In case a candidate fails to pay the online admission fee immediately at the time of allotment, the seat will be cancelled and reassigned to the next eligible candidate. Failure to report within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the admission claim. Admission will be deemed confirmed once the online fee is paid on time.
Important Documents for DU UG Admission 2025
Candidates must keep the following list of important documents readily available as well as bering the self-attested copies of the them for seeking admission in mop-up round admissions:
- Class X marksheets and certificates
- Class XII marksheets and certificates
- Category/ Reservation certificate (if applicable)
- Valid government-issued Photo ID card like Aadhaar, PAN card, passport, driver’s license etc.
- Date of birth certificate
- CSAS (UG) Application form
- Invitation Letter
