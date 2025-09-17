DU Opens Mop-up Round Registration for UG Courses; Details Score

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) will start the DU Undergraduate Admission 2025 On-the-spot Mop-Up Round registrations today, September 17, 2025. The registrations will begin after 5 PM for over 7,500 vacant seats across colleges and programmes in the university. The admission will be done on the basis of class 12 board exam scores, instead of the common university Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 scores.

DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up round: