RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links
News

BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Raise Objections from September 18

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 17, 2025, 14:37 IST

BSEB BBOSE Class 12: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 December 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025. Candidates can download it from biharboardonline.com. The objection window will close on September 20, 2025 by 5 PM, and late objections will not be accepted.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSEB has released the BBOSE Class 12 December session 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025.
BSEB has released the BBOSE Class 12 December session 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • BSEB has released the BBOSE Class 12 December session 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to use their Study Center Code and roll number to log in.
  • Students can raise objections from September 18 to 20, 2025 on the link provided here.

BSEB BBOSE Class 12: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 December session 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025. Candidates can download the BSEB Class 12th answer key on the official website at biharboardonline.com. The window to raise objections will start from September 18, 2025 till September 20, 2025 by 5 PM

The Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE) used Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets for objective questions in the Class 12th December theory exam. For evaluation, the committee prepared an answer key by subject experts to evaluate the answers.

BBOSE Class 12th December Result Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information related to BBOSE Class 12th December Result:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

BSEB BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Answer Key 

Exam name 

Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)

Board name 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

State 

Bihar 

Academic year 

2025-26

Class 

12

Official website 

biharboardonline.com

Answer key release date 

September 17, 2025 

Log in credentials

Study Center Code

Roll Number

LATEST NEWS on NEET UG Counselling 2025NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

BBOSE Class 12th December Result Important Dates

Candidates must keep the following dates in mind related to the release of BBOSE Class 12th December Result: 

Event 

Date 

Answer key release date 

September 17, 2025 

Objection window 

September 18 - 20, 2025 by 5 PM

Related Stories

Late objections and missing any deadline will not be accepted and entertained by the board. Candidates are asked to strictly adhere to the deadlines to avoid problems later.

DIRECT LINK - BSEB BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key Objection window

Bihar Board Annual Exam Marksheet 2025 Important Points

  • Bihar Board Annual Exam 2025 marksheets have been sent to the District Education Officer (DEO) office which will be available for distribution from today, September 17, 2025.
  • The board has requested all school principals to collect the marksheets from the DOE office and distribute them to their respective students immediately.

LATEST NEWS | TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Extended: Check Revised Dates Here 

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News