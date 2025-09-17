BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Raise Objections from September 18

BSEB BBOSE Class 12: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 December session 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025. Candidates can download the BSEB Class 12th answer key on the official website at biharboardonline.com. The window to raise objections will start from September 18, 2025 till September 20, 2025 by 5 PM.

The Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE) used Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets for objective questions in the Class 12th December theory exam. For evaluation, the committee prepared an answer key by subject experts to evaluate the answers.

BBOSE Class 12th December Result Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to BBOSE Class 12th December Result: