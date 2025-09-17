BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Raise Objections from September 18

Key Points
- BSEB has released the BBOSE Class 12 December session 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025.
- Candidates will need to use their Study Center Code and roll number to log in.
- Students can raise objections from September 18 to 20, 2025 on the link provided here.
BSEB BBOSE Class 12: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 December session 2024 answer key today, September 17, 2025. Candidates can download the BSEB Class 12th answer key on the official website at biharboardonline.com. The window to raise objections will start from September 18, 2025 till September 20, 2025 by 5 PM.
The Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE) used Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets for objective questions in the Class 12th December theory exam. For evaluation, the committee prepared an answer key by subject experts to evaluate the answers.
BBOSE Class 12th December Result Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to BBOSE Class 12th December Result:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
BSEB BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Answer Key
|
Exam name
|
Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)
|
Board name
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
State
|
Bihar
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Class
|
12
|
Official website
|
biharboardonline.com
|
Answer key release date
|
September 17, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Study Center Code
Roll Number
LATEST NEWS on NEET UG Counselling 2025 | NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
BBOSE Class 12th December Result Important Dates
Candidates must keep the following dates in mind related to the release of BBOSE Class 12th December Result:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Answer key release date
|
September 17, 2025
|
Objection window
|
September 18 - 20, 2025 by 5 PM
Related Stories
Late objections and missing any deadline will not be accepted and entertained by the board. Candidates are asked to strictly adhere to the deadlines to avoid problems later.
DIRECT LINK - BSEB BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key Objection window
Bihar Board Annual Exam Marksheet 2025 Important Points
- Bihar Board Annual Exam 2025 marksheets have been sent to the District Education Officer (DEO) office which will be available for distribution from today, September 17, 2025.
- The board has requested all school principals to collect the marksheets from the DOE office and distribute them to their respective students immediately.
LATEST NEWS | TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Extended: Check Revised Dates Here
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation