NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result out today, September 17, 2025.
- Candidates need to use their NEET UG Roll number and password to check the result at mcc.nic.in.
- The result is provisional; candidates can raise objections till 10 AM on September 18, 2025.
NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who registered online for the round 2 of counselling can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
According to the official notice, the seat allotment is provisional and is subject to change. Candidates can submit their discrepancies till 5 PM on September 18, 2025 by emailing MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The Result released post the deadline will be considered final and students will be able to claim their admission across the seat allotted to them.
The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates were revised by MCC due to the addition of seats. Candidates were allowed to edit their choices for round 2 of counselling considering the addition of seats.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OFFICIAL Notice
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Scale
|
Nation-wide
|
Programmes
|
MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)
BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
|
Log in credentials
|
NEET UG Roll number
Password
|
Nature of List
|
Provisional
|
Status
|
OUT
Related Stories
NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Date Extension Official Notice
ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result LIVE Updates
How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
- Scroll down to Candidate Activity Board and click on’ New Registration 2025’
- In the login window, enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for seat allotment result
- Check your details and download for future use
DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Candidate Login
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates are advised to keep the following important dates in mind during the entire NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 process:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result release date
|
September 17, 2025
|
Reporting to allotted colleges
|
September 18 - 25, 2025
|
Verification of candidate data by institutes
|
September 26 - 27, 2025
LATEST NEWS | TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Extended: Check Revised Dates Here
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation