NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 17, 2025, 13:51 IST

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who registered for Round 2 can check the result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result out today, September 17, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result out today, September 17, 2025.
Key Points

  • NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result out today, September 17, 2025.
  • Candidates need to use their NEET UG Roll number and password to check the result at mcc.nic.in.
  • The result is provisional; candidates can raise objections till 10 AM on September 18, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who registered online for the round 2 of counselling can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

According to the official notice, the seat allotment is provisional and is subject to change. Candidates can submit their discrepancies till 5 PM on September 18, 2025 by emailing MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The Result released post the deadline will be considered final and students will be able to claim their admission across the seat allotted to them.

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates were revised by MCC due to the addition of seats. Candidates were allowed to edit their choices for round 2 of counselling considering the addition of seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OFFICIAL Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Overview 

Details 

Event name

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Nursing 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Scale 

Nation-wide 

Programmes 

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)

Log in credentials 

NEET UG Roll number

Password 

Nature of List

Provisional

Status

OUT

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result online:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
  3. Scroll down to Candidate Activity Board and click on’ New Registration 2025’
  4. In the login window, enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’
  6. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for seat allotment result 
  7. Check your details and download for future use 

DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Candidate Login

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates are advised to keep the following important dates in mind during the entire NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 process:

Event

Date(s)

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result release date 

September 17, 2025 

Reporting to allotted colleges

September 18 - 25, 2025

Verification of candidate data by institutes

September 26 - 27, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

