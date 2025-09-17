NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who registered online for the round 2 of counselling can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the seat allotment is provisional and is subject to change. Candidates can submit their discrepancies till 5 PM on September 18, 2025 by emailing MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The Result released post the deadline will be considered final and students will be able to claim their admission across the seat allotted to them.

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates were revised by MCC due to the addition of seats. Candidates were allowed to edit their choices for round 2 of counselling considering the addition of seats.