AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Registration Window Extended, Direct link apply here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) Counselling 2025 registration last date. The date has been revised to September 18, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website to register till tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The board will release the AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result on September 22, 2025. Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of exam results, college and course preferences fed during web option filling. Candidates will need to pay the online processing fee via Bill Desk payment gateway, using credit/debit cards, net banking, or other channels.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table has all the important information of AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: