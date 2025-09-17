RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Registration Window Extended, Direct link apply here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 17, 2025, 18:35 IST

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 to September 18, 2025. Candidates can register on the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The seat allotment results will be released on September 22, 2025 based on exam results and college and course preferences.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration deadline has been extended to September 18, 2025.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration deadline has been extended to September 18, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration deadline has been extended to September 18, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • The details to register are AP LAWCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) Counselling 2025 registration last date. The date has been revised to September 18, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website to register till tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

The board will release the AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result on September 22, 2025. Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of exam results, college and course preferences fed during web option filling. Candidates will need to pay the online processing fee via Bill Desk payment gateway, using credit/debit cards, net banking, or other channels.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table has all the important information of AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET)

Exam conducting body 

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

State 

Andhra Pradesh 

Stream 

Law 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Postgraduate 

Programmes 

3 and 5-year LLB and LLM

Seat Allotment Result

September 22, 2025

Total courses

22

Login credentials 

AP LAWCET Hall ticket number

Date of birth

Processing Fee 

SC/ST/ PH: (non-refundable): INR 500

Other categories: INR 1000

LATEST NEWS | DU Opens Mop-up Round Registration for UG Courses; Details Score

How to Register for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025?

Related Stories

Interested candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for the AP LAWCET counselling 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration’ link
  3. Enter your Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth in the respective fields 
  4. Click on ‘Submit’ button
  5. In the registration form, enter the required credentials
  6. Pay the online applicable fee
  7. Check your details and submit the application form
  8. Download the acknowledgement slip for future reference

DIRECT LINK - AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Candidate Registration

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Revised Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: 

Event 

Date 

AP LAWCET 2025 exam date 

June 5, 2025

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration revised deadline 

September 18, 2025

Document verification deadline 

September 19, 2025

Change of web options

September 20, 2025

Seat Allotment Result release date 

September 22, 2025

Reporting to college 

September 22 - 24, 2025

Classes begin

September 24, 2025 onwards 

LATEST NEWS on NEET UG Counselling 2025 | NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Important Documents for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025

Candidates must keep the following list of important documents for AP LAWCET counselling 2025 readily available for the counselling process:

  • AP LAWCET rank card
  • P LAWCET hall ticket
  • Degree/ Intermediate/ or equivalent pass certificate
  • Transfer Certificate
  • SSC Certificate 
  • Past 7 years study Certificate 
  • Residence Certificate
  • Latest Income Certificate
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Minority certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • PH/ Sports/ CAP/NCC/Scouts and guides (if applicable)

LATEST NEWS:

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News