AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Registration Window Extended, Direct link apply here

Key Points
- AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration deadline has been extended to September 18, 2025.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
- The details to register are AP LAWCET hall ticket number and date of birth.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) Counselling 2025 registration last date. The date has been revised to September 18, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website to register till tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
The board will release the AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result on September 22, 2025. Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of exam results, college and course preferences fed during web option filling. Candidates will need to pay the online processing fee via Bill Desk payment gateway, using credit/debit cards, net banking, or other channels.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table has all the important information of AP LAWCET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET)
|
Exam conducting body
|
Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Postgraduate
|
Programmes
|
3 and 5-year LLB and LLM
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
September 22, 2025
|
Total courses
|
22
|
Login credentials
|
AP LAWCET Hall ticket number
Date of birth
|
Processing Fee
|
SC/ST/ PH: (non-refundable): INR 500
Other categories: INR 1000
LATEST NEWS | DU Opens Mop-up Round Registration for UG Courses; Details Score
How to Register for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025?
Related Stories
Interested candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for the AP LAWCET counselling 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration’ link
- Enter your Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth in the respective fields
- Click on ‘Submit’ button
- In the registration form, enter the required credentials
- Pay the online applicable fee
- Check your details and submit the application form
- Download the acknowledgement slip for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Candidate Registration
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Revised Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to AP LAWCET Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
AP LAWCET 2025 exam date
|
June 5, 2025
|
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration revised deadline
|
September 18, 2025
|
Document verification deadline
|
September 19, 2025
|
Change of web options
|
September 20, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result release date
|
September 22, 2025
|
Reporting to college
|
September 22 - 24, 2025
|
Classes begin
|
September 24, 2025 onwards
LATEST NEWS on NEET UG Counselling 2025 | NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
Important Documents for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025
Candidates must keep the following list of important documents for AP LAWCET counselling 2025 readily available for the counselling process:
- AP LAWCET rank card
- P LAWCET hall ticket
- Degree/ Intermediate/ or equivalent pass certificate
- Transfer Certificate
- SSC Certificate
- Past 7 years study Certificate
- Residence Certificate
- Latest Income Certificate
- Aadhaar Card
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Minority certificate (if applicable)
- EWS certificate (if applicable)
- PH/ Sports/ CAP/NCC/Scouts and guides (if applicable)
LATEST NEWS:
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation