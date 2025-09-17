IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Expected Date and Steps to Check Merit List PDF Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 17, 2025, 16:11 IST

IBPS PO Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the result for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee. Candidates will provide their login credentials including registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to check the result.

Get all deails about IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 here
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025:The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the
result for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee. Once released, candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer posts preliminary examination will be able to download the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS had earlier conducted the preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) August 17, 23, and 24, 2025 across the country. Although no notice is available on the official website, it is expected that the result will be uploaded shortly on the official website. Once released, you will get the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 download link in this article-

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Download

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Probationary Officer posts can check the results at ibps.in. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025  Download Link 

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

Candidates will provide their login credentials including registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to check the result. Check the table below for IBPS PO 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Detail

Recruitment Authority

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Posts Name

Probationary Officers (PO)

Vacancies

5208 (11 Participating Banks)

Result Status

Soon

Prelims Exam Date

August 17, 23, & 24, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview

Official Website

ibps.in

 

How To Download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

You can download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Official Website-Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Go to Link-Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.
  • Use Login Credentials-A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Submit The Link-Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Download Result-Check the result and download it.
  • Save the Result-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

