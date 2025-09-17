IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Expected Date and Steps to Check Merit List PDF Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025:The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the

result for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee. Once released, candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer posts preliminary examination will be able to download the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS had earlier conducted the preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) August 17, 23, and 24, 2025 across the country. Although no notice is available on the official website, it is expected that the result will be uploaded shortly on the official website. Once released, you will get the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 download link in this article-

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Download

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Probationary Officer posts can check the results at ibps.in. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below