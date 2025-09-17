School Assembly Headlines Today (18 September): Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches ‘Seva Parv’ Programs, Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for World Championships and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi Launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ Abhiyan and Rashtriya Poshan Maah from Dhar in MP
India to Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy at 6.5%: Report
Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches ‘Seva Parv’ Programs on DD to Mark PM Modi’s Birthday
Patna High Court Orders Removal of Bihar Congress’ AI Video on PM Modi
Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2025 Launched by Minority Affairs Ministry
GST Reforms to Cut Tax Burden, Benefit Common Man: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIA Organises Bike Rally Ahead of Ayurveda Day Celebrations
PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for Birthday Wishes, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
UN Chief Guterres Calls Security Council Reform Essential for Global Peace
Gunmen Kill 22 in Niger Village Attack Amid Rising Violence
India Rejects Third-Party Mediation, Says Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
US Market: Wall Street Closes in Red as Investors Await Fed Decision
Minister of State Pabitra Margherita Visits Papua New Guinea, Extends India’s Warm Greetings on 50th Independence Day
Nepal Declares National Mourning, Public Holiday to Honour Gen-Z Protest Victims
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships Men’s Javelin Final
Asia Cup: Bangladesh Keep Super Four Hopes Alive with Narrow Win Over Afghanistan
India Women Aim for Comeback in 2nd ODI Against Australia in Chandigarh Today
Indian Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Begins World Title Defence at 2025 Championships in Tokyo Today
PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750
Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
Sensex Rises 313 Points, Nifty Ends Higher as Markets Close in Green
Next Generation GST Reforms Slash Tax Rates from 12% to 5% on Key Items
Crude oil prices rise; brent at $67.73, WTI at $63.68 per Barrel
Rupee appreciates by 16 paise to close at ₹88.05 against US dollar
Thought of the Day
"A diamond is just a lump of coal that did well under pressure."
Meaning: This is a fantastic analogy for the human spirit. It reminds us that immense value and brilliance often come from enduring and thriving under intense pressure. Just like a diamond, our true potential is revealed and refined not in comfort, but when we are tested by difficult circumstances. This thought encourages us to see pressure not as a burden, but as a catalyst for transformation, helping us become stronger and more valuable versions of ourselves.
