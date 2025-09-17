RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
School Assembly Headlines Today (18 September): Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 'Seva Parv' Programs, Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for World Championships and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 17, 2025, 18:28 IST

This news article provides a comprehensive overview of today's top headlines for school assemblies on September 18, 2025. It covers national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, and concludes with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, please refer to the complete article.

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • PM Modi Launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ Abhiyan and Rashtriya Poshan Maah from Dhar in MP

  • India to Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy at 6.5%: Report

  • Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches ‘Seva Parv’ Programs on DD to Mark PM Modi’s Birthday

  • Patna High Court Orders Removal of Bihar Congress’ AI Video on PM Modi

  • Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2025 Launched by Minority Affairs Ministry

  • GST Reforms to Cut Tax Burden, Benefit Common Man: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • AIIA Organises Bike Rally Ahead of Ayurveda Day Celebrations

  • PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for Birthday Wishes, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties

International News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • UN Chief Guterres Calls Security Council Reform Essential for Global Peace

  • Gunmen Kill 22 in Niger Village Attack Amid Rising Violence

  • PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for Birthday Wishes, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties

  • India Rejects Third-Party Mediation, Says Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

  • US Market: Wall Street Closes in Red as Investors Await Fed Decision

  • Minister of State Pabitra Margherita Visits Papua New Guinea, Extends India’s Warm Greetings on 50th Independence Day

  • Nepal Declares National Mourning, Public Holiday to Honour Gen-Z Protest Victims

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships Men’s Javelin Final

  • Asia Cup: Bangladesh Keep Super Four Hopes Alive with Narrow Win Over Afghanistan

  • India Women Aim for Comeback in 2nd ODI Against Australia in Chandigarh Today

  • Indian Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Begins World Title Defence at 2025 Championships in Tokyo Today

  • PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750

  • Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Sensex Rises 313 Points, Nifty Ends Higher as Markets Close in Green

  • GST Reforms to Cut Tax Burden, Benefit Common Man: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • US Market: Wall Street Closes in Red as Investors Await Fed Decision

  • Next Generation GST Reforms Slash Tax Rates from 12% to 5% on Key Items

  • Crude oil prices rise; brent at $67.73, WTI at $63.68 per Barrel

  • Rupee appreciates by 16 paise to close at ₹88.05 against US dollar

Thought of the Day

"A diamond is just a lump of coal that did well under pressure."

Meaning: This is a fantastic analogy for the human spirit. It reminds us that immense value and brilliance often come from enduring and thriving under intense pressure. Just like a diamond, our true potential is revealed and refined not in comfort, but when we are tested by difficult circumstances. This thought encourages us to see pressure not as a burden, but as a catalyst for transformation, helping us become stronger and more valuable versions of ourselves.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

