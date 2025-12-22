NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Golden Chance To Become Agniveer in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, Check All Details

By Manish Kumar
Dec 22, 2025, 10:59 IST

Agniveer Recruitment 2026  Notification: The  indicative notification pdf for Agniveer recruitment in all the leading institutions including Indian Army, Navy and Airforce has been released by the Indian Armed Forces. The  detailed notification including recruitment process, important dates, recruitment rally updates will be available soon. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Armed Forces has released indicative notification for the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 across all the three major forces. The Indian Armed Forces are inviting men and women aged between 17.5 to 21 years to join as Agniveer for various roles across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification aspiring to serve the country have major join these forces as Agniveer Tradesman (Technical), Agniveer Clerk Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Senior Secondary,CR (Technical), Agniveer General Duty & Women Military Police and others. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website of all the major forces including Army, Navy, and Air Force for details.

Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The indicative recruitment notification pdf including Agniveer Recruitment 2026 in Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Forces have been released by the Indian Armed Forces in the Employment News (December 20-26) 2026. The Indicative notification provides you all the details about the recruitment drive including eligibility, educational qualification, selection process, application process and others. You can download the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Indicative Notification PDF directly through the link given below-

Agniveer Recruitment 2026  Notification PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

A number of posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Agniveer Tradesman (Technical), Agniveer Clerk Store Keeper Technical and others. Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to be sure about all the crucial eligibility and educational qualifications before applying for these posts. Below are the details of the educational qualification for the posts under Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026-

Name of Posts  Educational Qualification
Agniveer Tradesman (Technical) Should have  10+2 Intermediate Exam pass with Science, Maths, and English.
Agniveer Clerk Store Keeper Technical Requires a 10+2 pass in any stream with a 60% aggregate and 50% in each subject; 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in Class XII is mandatory.
Agniveer General Duty & Women Military Police Requires 10th pass.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

You can check the details of the posts wise eligibility/educational qualification for the posts under Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026-

Agniveer Senior Secondary Requires  10+2 pass with Maths and Physics.
CR (Technical) Requires passing a one-year Diploma Course in various Engineering disciplines, or a 2-year Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects like Physics and Mathematics.
Agniveer Matric Recruit Requires Matric (10th) pass with a 50% aggregate.

Indian NavyAirforce Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

Science Subjects Requires 10+2/Equivalent pass with Maths, Physics, and English, having a 50% aggregate and 50% in English. A 3-year Engineering Diploma or a 2-year Vocational Course with English is also accepted.
Other than Science Subjects Requires 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent pass OR a 2-year Vocational Course, both with a minimum 50% aggregate and 50% in English.

 Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Application Process

Candidates are advised to check the official website of all the Indian Armed Forces official websites including Army, Navy, and Air Force for all the details in this regard. The detailed notification for the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 will be released shortly on the official website. Below are details of the official website where you can check the detailed notification and application process-

Indian Army https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Navy www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Air Force  https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in

 





Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News