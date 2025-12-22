Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Golden Chance To Become Agniveer in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, Check All Details

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Armed Forces has released indicative notification for the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 across all the three major forces. The Indian Armed Forces are inviting men and women aged between 17.5 to 21 years to join as Agniveer for various roles across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification aspiring to serve the country have major join these forces as Agniveer Tradesman (Technical), Agniveer Clerk Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Senior Secondary,CR (Technical), Agniveer General Duty & Women Military Police and others. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website of all the major forces including Army, Navy, and Air Force for details.
Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The indicative recruitment notification pdf including Agniveer Recruitment 2026 in Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Forces have been released by the Indian Armed Forces in the Employment News (December 20-26) 2026. The Indicative notification provides you all the details about the recruitment drive including eligibility, educational qualification, selection process, application process and others. You can download the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Indicative Notification PDF directly through the link given below-
|Agniveer Recruitment 2026
|Notification PDF
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
A number of posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Agniveer Tradesman (Technical), Agniveer Clerk Store Keeper Technical and others. Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to be sure about all the crucial eligibility and educational qualifications before applying for these posts. Below are the details of the educational qualification for the posts under Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026-
|Name of Posts
|Educational Qualification
|Agniveer Tradesman (Technical)
|Should have 10+2 Intermediate Exam pass with Science, Maths, and English.
|Agniveer Clerk Store Keeper Technical
|Requires a 10+2 pass in any stream with a 60% aggregate and 50% in each subject; 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in Class XII is mandatory.
|Agniveer General Duty & Women Military Police
|Requires 10th pass.
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
You can check the details of the posts wise eligibility/educational qualification for the posts under Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026-
|Agniveer Senior Secondary
|Requires 10+2 pass with Maths and Physics.
|CR (Technical)
|Requires passing a one-year Diploma Course in various Engineering disciplines, or a 2-year Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects like Physics and Mathematics.
|Agniveer Matric Recruit
|Requires Matric (10th) pass with a 50% aggregate.
Indian NavyAirforce Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
|Science Subjects
|Requires 10+2/Equivalent pass with Maths, Physics, and English, having a 50% aggregate and 50% in English. A 3-year Engineering Diploma or a 2-year Vocational Course with English is also accepted.
|Other than Science Subjects
|Requires 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent pass OR a 2-year Vocational Course, both with a minimum 50% aggregate and 50% in English.
Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Application Process
Candidates are advised to check the official website of all the Indian Armed Forces official websites including Army, Navy, and Air Force for all the details in this regard. The detailed notification for the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 will be released shortly on the official website. Below are details of the official website where you can check the detailed notification and application process-
|Indian Army
|https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
|Indian Navy
|www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
|Indian Air Force
|https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in
