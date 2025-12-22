Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Golden Chance To Become Agniveer in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, Check All Details

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Armed Forces has released indicative notification for the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 across all the three major forces. The Indian Armed Forces are inviting men and women aged between 17.5 to 21 years to join as Agniveer for various roles across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification aspiring to serve the country have major join these forces as Agniveer Tradesman (Technical), Agniveer Clerk Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Senior Secondary,CR (Technical), Agniveer General Duty & Women Military Police and others. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website of all the major forces including Army, Navy, and Air Force for details.

Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The indicative recruitment notification pdf including Agniveer Recruitment 2026 in Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Forces have been released by the Indian Armed Forces in the Employment News (December 20-26) 2026. The Indicative notification provides you all the details about the recruitment drive including eligibility, educational qualification, selection process, application process and others. You can download the Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Indicative Notification PDF directly through the link given below-