What is a Sanctuary City?

Sanctuary City: The term sanctuary city is often heard in news reports, political debates, and discussions about immigration in the United States. However, for many people, its exact meaning remains unclear. In simple terms, a sanctuary city is a place that adopts policies to limit how much local authorities cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

These policies are designed to protect undocumented immigrants and help them live without constant fear of deportation. Sanctuary city rules are usually set by city, county, or state governments, depending on local priorities and laws.

There is no single official definition of a sanctuary city under U.S. law. Instead, the term describes a broad range of practices that aim to create a more welcoming environment for immigrants. Supporters argue that these policies promote public safety and community trust, while critics believe they strain public resources and interfere with federal immigration laws.