What is a Sanctuary City?

Sanctuary City: The term sanctuary city is often heard in news reports, political debates, and discussions about immigration in the United States. However, for many people, its exact meaning remains unclear. In simple terms, a sanctuary city is a place that adopts policies to limit how much local authorities cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
These policies are designed to protect undocumented immigrants and help them live without constant fear of deportation. Sanctuary city rules are usually set by city, county, or state governments, depending on local priorities and laws.
There is no single official definition of a sanctuary city under U.S. law. Instead, the term describes a broad range of practices that aim to create a more welcoming environment for immigrants. Supporters argue that these policies promote public safety and community trust, while critics believe they strain public resources and interfere with federal immigration laws.
Because of these opposing views, sanctuary cities have become one of the most debated topics in modern U.S. immigration policy.
Meaning of a Sanctuary City
A sanctuary city is a municipality or local jurisdiction in the United States that limits its involvement in enforcing federal immigration laws. This does not mean that federal immigration agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are blocked from operating in these areas.
Rather, it means that local police and government officials do not actively assist in immigration enforcement unless required by law.
Key Policies of Sanctuary Cities
Sanctuary cities may adopt different policies, but most share some common features:
-
Local police are discouraged or prohibited from asking individuals about their immigration status.
-
Authorities may refuse to detain individuals solely at the request of federal immigration agencies without a court order.
-
Local governments may limit the sharing of immigration-related information with federal authorities.
-
Undocumented immigrants may be allowed access to local services, such as driver’s licenses, education, or emergency healthcare.
-
Victims of crime may be encouraged to report incidents without fear of immigration consequences, sometimes through special visas such as U-visas.
These policies are intended to build trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement.
History of Sanctuary Cities
The idea of sanctuary cities began long before modern immigration debates. In 1971, Berkeley, California, declared itself a sanctuary city by offering protection to U.S. Navy sailors who opposed the Vietnam War.
The concept later became closely linked to immigration during the 1980s, when large numbers of people fled civil wars in Central America.
At that time, many immigrants from countries such as Guatemala and El Salvador were denied asylum by the federal government. Religious organizations, community groups, and local governments stepped in to offer protection and support. Over time, entire cities and states adopted policies to shield immigrants from deportation.
Conclusion
A sanctuary city is a local jurisdiction that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities to protect undocumented immigrants and promote community trust.
