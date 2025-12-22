GATE ME Previous Years Cut off; Check Mechanical Engineering Past Years Qualifying Marks Trends

GATE ME Previous Years Cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) will counducte the GATE 2026 exam for Computer Science & Information Technology paper on February 14, 2026 in a single shift. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). All the aspirants are advised to check the GATE ME past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to secure to clear the exam. The exam conducting authority releases the GATE exam cut-off after the announcement of results. The GATE ME previous year cut-off helps the aspirants to set a target score so that they can make a well-designed preparation strategy.

GATE Mechanical Engineering Previous Year Cut-off The GATE cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must obtain to qualify for further processes, such as admissions into postgraduate programs or securing jobs in PSUs. Remember, scoring well above the cutoff not only ensures qualification but also improves your chances of getting into top institutes or securing a job with a reputed PSU. There are three primary types of cutoffs for GATE: Qualifying Cutoff : This is the minimum score required to be declared GATE qualified. This score is different for each paper and varies according to the category of the candidate (General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.). Admission Cutoff : Institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IIScs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) set their own cutoffs for GATE ME, which determine the eligibility for admission into their postgraduate programs. PSU Cutoff : Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores to shortlist candidates for jobs. Each PSU may have its own cutoff score based on the number of vacancies and the overall performance of candidates.

GATE ME Past Year Cut-off The table provided below shows the GATE ME cutoff, let’s look at the cutoff scores over the past five years for different categories: Year GATE Mechanical Engineering Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD GATE ME Cut off 2025 35.8 32.2 23.8 GATE ME Cut off 2024 28.6 25.7 19 GATE ME Cut off 2023 28.4 25.5 18.9 GATE ME Cut off 2022 28.1 25.2 18.7 GATE ME Cut off 2021 33 29.7 22 GATE ME Cut off 2020 34 30.6 22.6 GATE ME Previous Year Cut-off Trend Analysis To understand the trends in the GATE CE cutoff, let’s look at the graph provided below. Understanding these trends can help candidates get a sense of what to aim for during their preparation. After analysing the trends, the following conclusions can be drawn:

The qualifying cutoff for the General category has ranged from around 28 to 34 over the past five years. This shows some fluctuation depending on the difficulty of the exam and other factors.

OBC-NCL cutoffs tend to be approximately 10-11% lower than the General category cutoffs.

SC/ST/PwD cutoffs are significantly lower, usually around 66% of the General category cutoffs. Factors Determining GATE ME Cut-off There are various factors responsible for determining the cut-off marks, some of them are as follows. Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates appearing in the exam always affects the cut-off marks. The high number of candidates means high competition which increases the cut-off marks.

Difficulty Level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam is also a crucial factor that decides the cut-off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will definitely come down.

Number of Seats Available: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means a high cut-off and vice-versa.

Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.