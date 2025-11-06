Cleanest Air: Air pollution in Delhi and other major Indian cities has reached dangerous levels, with AQI often crossing 400 during winter. Breathing clean air has become a luxury in most metros. However, some parts of India still maintain healthy air quality. 10 Indian Cities with AQI Below 50 Here are ten Indian destinations that have an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 50, meaning the air is fresh, safe, and healthy to breathe. These clean-air cities are perfect for travellers, families, and nature lovers looking for a pollution-free escape. Munnar, Kerala Munnar is a hill station in Kerala famous for its tea gardens and misty hills. The AQI in Munnar stays below 50 throughout the year. Its high altitude, forests, and cool weather help keep the air clean and pollution-free. Eravikulam National Park and the rare Neelakurinji flowers add to its natural charm.

Coorg (Kodagu), Karnataka Coorg, known as the Coffee Capital of India, is covered with thick forests and coffee plantations. The AQI here usually stays below 50. Its clean air, pleasant weather, and minimal pollution make it one of the healthiest hill destinations in South India. Aizawl, Mizoram Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, has one of the lowest pollution levels among Indian cities. Its AQI remains below 50 because of its hilly terrain, light traffic, and abundant greenery. The city’s location among pine-covered hills ensures fresh and cool air all year round. Coonoor, Tamil Nadu Coonoor is a peaceful town in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills. Its AQI generally stays below 50 thanks to its elevation and surrounding tea estates. Less crowded than Ooty, Coonoor offers clean mountain air, scenic valleys, and a quiet environment for nature lovers.

Shillong, Meghalaya Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is called the “Scotland of the East.” Its air quality remains under 50 due to high rainfall, thick forests, and clean surroundings. The city’s hilltop location and greenery make it one of India’s freshest and healthiest capitals. Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur, located in Himachal Pradesh, has one of the purest environments in India. Its AQI stays below 50 because of low population and zero industrial activity. The region’s apple orchards and snow-covered peaks create a pollution-free natural setting. Pelling, Sikkim Pelling in Sikkim is a small mountain town known for its clean atmosphere and views of Mount Kanchenjunga. Its AQI remains between 30 and 40. The forests and low traffic keep the air pure, making Pelling ideal for peaceful travel and healthy living.