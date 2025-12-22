Which City Is Called the City of Literature?

City of Literature: Kozhikode (Calicut), Kerala is called the City of Literature. It is officially recognised as India’s first UNESCO City of Literature based on its documented literary history, number of writers, publishing output, reading infrastructure, and active literary programmes. Why Is Kozhikode Called the City of Literature? Kozhikode has consistently contributed to Malayalam literature, journalism, and translation for more than a century. The city has produced a high volume of literary works and maintains sustained public engagement with books and periodicals. Literary activity in Kozhikode is supported by institutions, libraries, publishers, and cultural bodies. UNESCO City of Literature Status In 2023, UNESCO granted Kozhikode the City of Literature title. The selection was based on objective criteria including literary heritage, active writers’ community, publishing houses, libraries, book access, translation work, and regular literary events. Kozhikode became the first city in India to meet these benchmarks.

Literary History of Kozhikode Kozhikode functioned as an intellectual and publishing centre during the Zamorin rule and later during the colonial and post-independence periods. The city contributed significantly to the development of modern Malayalam prose, fiction, travel writing, and political literature. Early Malayalam newspapers and magazines were widely circulated from Kozhikode. Writers Associated with Kozhikode Prominent writers linked to Kozhikode include Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, S.K. Pottekkatt, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, P. Valsala, and K. Damodaran. Their works covered themes such as society, politics, human relationships, and cultural identity. Many of these works are included in academic curricula and have been translated into other languages. Role in Malayalam Literature Kozhikode is one of the major production centres of Malayalam literature. The city supported the expansion of novels, short stories, essays, and journalism. It also helped in making literature accessible beyond elite circles through newspapers and affordable publications.

Reading and Publishing Infrastructure The city has a wide network of public libraries, reading rooms, bookshops, publishing houses, and writers’ organisations. These institutions provide access to books, magazines and research material. Publishing activity includes fiction, non-fiction, academic texts, and translations. Interesting Facts About Kozhikode First UNESCO City of Literature in India Kozhikode is the first city in India to receive UNESCO City of Literature status. The designation places the city within a global network of recognised literary cities. Strong Malayalam Publishing Base The city has hosted major Malayalam newspapers, magazines, and publishing houses for decades. This contributed to large-scale distribution of literary and journalistic content. High Reading Culture Public libraries and reading rooms in Kozhikode record regular usage across age groups. Reading habits extend beyond students to working professionals and senior citizens.