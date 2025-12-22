Did you know that throughout history, spices were once as valuable as gold? For centuries, these aromatic treasures have shaped the world's maps and economies. Most of our favourite spices originated in the tropical regions of South and Southeast Asia. India, in particular, is celebrated as the "Spice Capital of the World", producing nearly 75% of the global supply. Spices do more than just add flavour; they were initially used for preserving food and medicinal healing. From the heat of black pepper to the sweetness of cinnamon, each spice has a unique story. However, one specific spice stands out for its vibrant colour and incredible health benefits. It is a root that turns everything it touches a brilliant yellow, and it is a staple in ancient Ayurvedic medicine. Do you know which spice is known as the "Golden Spice"? In this article, we will take a look at the history, benefits, and uses of this legendary ingredient.

Which Spice Is Known As The Golden Spice? Turmeric is the legendary "Golden Spice", prized for its brilliant yellow-orange hue and deep roots in ancient history. It originated in Southeast Asia, specifically India, where it has been used for over 4,000 years. Often called "The Indian Saffron" or Haldi, this spice belongs to the ginger family. It has a warm, earthy, and slightly bitter taste with a peppery aroma. Beyond flavour, it is famous for its medicinal benefits, primarily due to curcumin, which acts as a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Today, India remains the world's largest producer and exporter. It is grown from the plant's rhizomes (underground stems) and is a staple in everything from culinary curries to modern skincare and wellness supplements. 10+ Lesser-Known Facts About Turmeric

In the Middle Ages, turmeric was often called "Indian Saffron" because it provided a similar golden colour at a much more affordable price.

Long before synthetic colours, turmeric was used to dye Buddhist robes their iconic saffron-yellow colour.

Curcumin accounts for only about 3% of turmeric's weight, yet it provides almost all of its health benefits.

Your body absorbs turmeric 2,000% better when it is consumed with a pinch of black pepper.

In Hinduism, turmeric is considered sacred and symbolises purity, fertility, and prosperity.

Turmeric reacts with alkaline substances (like baking soda), turning from yellow to deep red, making it a favourite for science experiments.

In ancient Sanskrit, one of the names for turmeric is Kanchani, which literally translates to "Golden Goddess".

Traditionally, it was used in some cultures as a topical treatment for snake bites and insect stings.

The city of Erode in Tamil Nadu, India, is known as the "Yellow City" because it is the world's largest turmeric market.

Turmeric acts as a natural pH indicator; it stays yellow in acidic liquids but turns red in basic (alkaline) ones.

Which Spice Is Known As Gold? While many call turmeric golden, saffron is the spice often referred to as "red gold". It is the most expensive spice in the world because harvesting it is incredibly labour-intensive. Each tiny crimson thread is a hand-picked stigma from the Crocus sativus flower. It takes roughly 75,000 flowers to produce just one pound of saffron. Its high market price, often rivalling the cost of actual gold, and its luxurious aroma make it the ultimate symbol of culinary wealth.

Which Spice Is Known As Wonder Spice? Turmeric frequently carries the title of "Wonder Spice" due to its incredible range of uses. Beyond the kitchen, it is a "wonder" because it acts as a natural antibiotic, a skin brightener, and a dye. In scientific circles, it is being researched for its potential to fight chronic diseases, earning it a reputation as a natural pharmaceutical powerhouse. Its ability to treat everything from a common cold to joint pain makes it a true miracle of nature. What Is The Devil's Spice? Asafoetida, commonly known as Hing, is often called "The Devil's Spice" or "Devil's Dung". This nickname comes from its raw, pungent, and somewhat overwhelming sulphuric smell that many find unpleasant. However, the "devil" turns into an "angel" once cooked; when tempered in hot oil, the smell vanishes, replaced by a savoury, onion-like flavour.