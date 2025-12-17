India is home to a record-breaking educational institution that continues to surprise students, parents and educators across the world. City Montessori School (CMS), Lucknow, is globally recognised as the largest school in the world, making India a proud holder of this extraordinary education record. Known for its massive scale, multi-campus structure and unparalleled student strength, City Montessori School has earned international recognition and a place in global record books. Which School has the Largest Campus in the World? City Montessori School (CMS) holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest school in the world by student enrollment. The school operates across multiple campuses spread throughout Lucknow, together forming one of the most extensive school infrastructures globally.

According to official records, CMS has more than 60,000 students studying from pre-primary to Class 12 under a single management system. This massive number of students, supported by thousands of teachers and staff members, makes CMS unmatched in scale. Why is CMS Considered the Largest School in the World? City Montessori School stands out globally due to several key factors: Highest student enrolment recorded for any school worldwide

20+ fully functional campuses across Lucknow

Uniform academic system across all branches

Recognition by Guinness World Records Unlike schools that operate on a single large land estate, CMS’s distinction comes from its combined campus size and total number of students, making it the largest school organisation in the world. A Journey That Began With Just Five Students

Founded in 1959 by Dr Jagdish Gandhi and Dr Bharti Gandhi, City Montessori School started in a rented room with only five students. Over the decades, the institution expanded steadily, focusing on quality education, discipline and value-based learning. Today, CMS is not just an academic institution but a landmark in global education, frequently cited in international media and education forums. Infrastructure and Facilities Across CMS Campuses Each CMS campus is equipped with modern facilities, including: Smart classrooms and science laboratories

Large playgrounds and sports complexes

Auditoriums for cultural and academic events

Libraries and digital learning resources The combined infrastructure of all CMS campuses contributes to its reputation as having the largest school campus network in the world.

Education Model and Global Recognition City Montessori School follows national and international curricula, including ICSE and ISC boards, and is known for its emphasis on peace education, moral values and global citizenship. Its unique education model, combined with its massive scale, has earned CMS numerous awards and recognitions beyond Guinness World Records. Is CMS the Largest by Area or by Students? It is important to clarify that City Montessori School is the largest school by student strength, not necessarily by a single land area. The school’s campuses are spread across different parts of Lucknow, and collectively they form the largest school network in the world. Why Does This Record Matters for Indian Education? CMS’s global recognition highlights India’s growing influence in the field of education. It proves that large-scale education systems can maintain academic standards while reaching thousands of students every year. For students, parents and educators, CMS serves as an example of how vision, discipline and consistent growth can create a world record.