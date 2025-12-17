Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Selection Process

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) conducts the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) exam to select qualified and capable candidates for the Assam Police force. Aspirants planning to appear for this exam must clearly understand the Assam Police SI syllabus and exam pattern.

The syllabus outlines all the important subjects and topics that can be covered in the examination. The exam pattern explains the section-wise marks distribution and weightage. This article provides complete details about the Assam Police Syllabus and exam pattern.

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 in the table below: