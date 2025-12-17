Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Selection Process

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) conducts the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) exam to select qualified and capable candidates for the Assam Police force. Aspirants planning to appear for this exam must clearly understand the Assam Police SI syllabus and exam pattern.
The syllabus outlines all the important subjects and topics that can be covered in the examination. The exam pattern explains the section-wise marks distribution and weightage. This article provides complete details about the Assam Police Syllabus and exam pattern.
Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (SI)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR-Based)
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Negative Marking
|
0.5 Marks
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination, PET & PST, Viva Voce/Psychometric Test
|
Exam Language
|
Assamese and English
|
Official Website
|
www.slprbassam.in
Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026
Candidates must understand the Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern to prepare in the right direction. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus helps candidates focus on important topics and improve their performance in the written examination.
Candidates can check the subject-wise Assam Police SI syllabus for easy and effective preparation in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Reasoning
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
|
Comprehension
|
|
History and Culture of Assam & India
|
|
General Knowledge
|
Assam Police SI Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates applying for the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) post must clear all stages of the selection process to secure their appointment. Understanding the Assam Police SI Exam Pattern 2026 is essential. It provides a clear view of the exam structure, total marks, and marking scheme.
The written exam for both SI (UB) and SI (AB) posts is conducted as follows:
-
Duration: 180 minutes
-
Negative Marking: 0.5 marks deducted for each wrong answer
Candidates can check the Assam Police SI Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below:
|
S.No
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
1
|
Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, Comprehension
|
35
|
35
|
2
|
Culture and History of India & Assam
|
35
|
35
|
3
|
General Knowledge
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Assam Police SI Selection Process 2026
The recruitment for Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) involves multiple stages to ensure that only eligible and capable candidates are selected. The selection process for 2026 includes the following steps:
-
Written Exam
-
Physical Standard Test (PST) & Preliminary Medical Checkup
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
-
Oral/Viva-Voce
