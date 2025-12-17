IB Security Assistant Result 2025 OUT
Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Selection Process

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 17, 2025, 17:51 IST

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026: The Assam Police SI exam 2026, conducted by SLPRB, selects eligible candidates for the Sub-Inspector post. This article covers the complete syllabus, subject-wise topics, exam pattern, marks distribution, and selection stages including written test, PST, PET, and viva-voce.

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026
Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) conducts the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) exam to select qualified and capable candidates for the Assam Police force. Aspirants planning to appear for this exam must clearly understand the Assam Police SI syllabus and exam pattern. 

The syllabus outlines all the important subjects and topics that can be covered in the examination. The exam pattern explains the section-wise marks distribution and weightage. This article provides complete details about the Assam Police Syllabus and exam pattern.

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB)

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (SI)

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-Based)

Total Questions

100

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Negative Marking

0.5 Marks

Selection Process

Written Examination, PET & PST, Viva Voce/Psychometric Test

Exam Language

Assamese and English

Official Website

www.slprbassam.in

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026

Candidates must understand the Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern to prepare in the right direction. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus helps candidates focus on important topics and improve their performance in the written examination.

Candidates can check the subject-wise Assam Police SI syllabus for easy and effective preparation in the table below.

Subject

Topics Covered

Reasoning

  • Analogies

  • Similarities and Differences

  • Spatial Visualization

  • Problem-Solving Skills

  • Analysis and Judgment

  • Decision-Making Ability

  • Visual Memory

  • Discrimination and Observation

  • Understanding Relationships and Concepts

  • Arithmetical Reasoning

  • Verbal and Figure Classification

  • Number Series

  • Abstract Ideas and Symbols

  • Arithmetical Computations and Analytical Functions

Quantitative Aptitude

  • Venn Diagrams

  • Number Series

  • Coding and Decoding

  • Problem-Solving Techniques

  • Statement and Conclusion Questions

  • Arithmetical Reasoning

  • Non-Verbal Series

  • Syllogistic Reasoning

  • Seating Arrangements

Comprehension

  • Reading Comprehension Passages

  • Understanding and Interpretation of Text

  • Answering Questions Based on Passages

History and Culture of Assam & India

  • Major Wildlife Sanctuaries and National Parks

  • Important Rivers

  • Irrigation Projects

  • Famous Tourist Places (Forts, Palaces, Historical Sites, Caves, Monuments)

  • Renowned Personalities of Assam

General Knowledge

  • History, Geography, and Socio-Economic Development of India

  • Current National and International Events

  • Everyday Science

  • Modern Indian History

  • Indian Culture, Polity, Economy, and Geography

Assam Police SI Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates applying for the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) post must clear all stages of the selection process to secure their appointment. Understanding the Assam Police SI Exam Pattern 2026 is essential. It provides a clear view of the exam structure, total marks, and marking scheme.

The written exam for both SI (UB) and SI (AB) posts is conducted as follows:

  • Duration: 180 minutes

  • Negative Marking: 0.5 marks deducted for each wrong answer

Candidates can check the Assam Police SI Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below:

S.No

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

1

Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, Comprehension

35

35

2

Culture and History of India & Assam

35

35

3

General Knowledge

30

30

Total

  

100

100

Assam Police SI Selection Process 2026

The recruitment for Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) involves multiple stages to ensure that only eligible and capable candidates are selected. The selection process for 2026 includes the following steps:

  1. Written Exam

  2. Physical Standard Test (PST) & Preliminary Medical Checkup

  3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  4. Oral/Viva-Voce

