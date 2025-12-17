Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Nationality, and More

Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026 details have been officially released along with the notification on the official recruitment portal. Candidates must carefully check and meet all the prescribed eligibility conditions before applying. If any applicant is found to have provided incorrect information or does not fulfill the required criteria at any stage of the selection process, their candidature will be cancelled immediately. Candidates must hold a graduation degree in Arts, Science, Commerce, or an equivalent stream from a recognised college or institution as per the Assam Police Sub-Inspector qualification criteria. Eligible candidates will be able to download their Assam Police SI Admit Card from the official website after successfully submitting the application. Candidates can check the complete eligibility details for the Assam Police Sub-Inspector post are explained below.

Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview Candidates can check an overview of Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026 in the table below: Eligibility Criteria Details Age Limit Minimum age should be 20 years as on the prescribed date. Upper age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government rules. Educational Qualification Candidates must have completed Graduation in Arts, Science, Commerce, or equivalent from a recognized college or institution. Nationality The applicant must be a citizen of India. Domicile Candidates should be a permanent resident of Assam. Number of Attempts There is no fixed limit on attempts until the candidate exceeds the maximum age limit. Experience No prior work experience is required to apply for the Assam Police SI post.

Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026 Candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria before applying for the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2026. Only those who meet all required conditions, such as age limit, educational qualification, nationality, physical standards, and other norms, will be considered for selection. Below is an explanation of the Assam Police SI Eligibility 2026. Assam Police SI Age Limit 2026 Candidate’s age must be between 20 and 24 years as per the official notification to apply for the Assam Police SI post. The age is calculated as per the date mentioned in the official notification. Candidates who are younger or older than the given age limit are not eligible to apply. Assam Police SI Age Relaxation The Assam government provides relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories as per rules:

Category Age Relaxation SC, ST (P), ST (H) 5 Years OBC / MOBC 3 Years Assam Police SI Educational Qualification Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognized institution. The required qualification for different branches is given below: Branch Educational Qualification Assam Police Commando Battalions Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce, or equivalent Assam Police SI (Unarmed Branch) Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce, or equivalent Assam Police SI Nationality Criteria Candidates must fulfill the following nationality requirements to be eligible for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026: Must be an Indian citizen

Must be a permanent resident of Assam

Name should be registered with a local Employment Exchange of Assam

Should be able to speak Assamese or any other State language fluently