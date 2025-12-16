Key Points Curd is made via natural fermentation; yogurt uses specific bacterial cultures.

Yogurt has a more consistent taste and texture than curd.

Curd is common in Indian cuisine; yogurt is widely used in Western dishes.

Yogurt vs Curd: Yogurt and curd are two dairy products that are widely consumed across the world and are often used interchangeably in daily conversation. Both are made from milk and have a thick, creamy texture with a slightly sour taste. Because of these similarities, many people assume that yogurt and curd are the same. However, despite looking alike and being used in similar ways, yogurt and curd are not identical. They differ in the method of preparation, the type of bacteria used for fermentation, nutritional composition, and their role in different cuisines. Curd has been a traditional food in Indian households for centuries and is usually prepared at home using natural fermentation. Yogurt, on the other hand, is more commonly associated with Western countries and is produced using specific bacterial cultures under controlled conditions. Both are valued for their digestive benefits and are considered healthy additions to a balanced diet. They are rich in calcium, protein, and probiotics, which help improve gut health.

In this article, we will look closely at the differences between yogurt and curd. By understanding these differences, you will be able to identify which one you are consuming and choose the right option based on your dietary needs and preferences. Also Read: What Is The Difference Between Curd And Buttermilk? Differences Between Yogurt and Curd Though yogurt and curd are both fermented milk products, they are prepared differently and have several distinguishing features. Below are some of the major differences between yogurt and curd: 1. Method of Preparation One of the key differences between yogurt and curd lies in how they are made. Curd is traditionally prepared at home by adding a small amount of existing curd to warm milk and leaving it undisturbed for a few hours. The natural bacteria present in the curd act as a starter culture and help ferment the milk.

Yogurt, on the other hand, is made using specific strains of bacteria, mainly Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These bacterial cultures are added to milk and fermented under controlled temperatures, usually in industrial or commercial settings. Trivia Time: Curd has been consumed in the Indian subcontinent for thousands of years and is mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts. 2. Type of Bacteria Used Curd relies on naturally occurring bacteria that are present in the environment and in the previous batch of curd. The type and quantity of bacteria may vary each time, depending on factors such as temperature and milk quality. Yogurt contains well-defined and standardised bacterial cultures. Because of this, yogurt has a more consistent taste, texture, and probiotic content compared to curd.

3. Taste and Texture Curd usually has a mildly sour taste, but the level of sourness can vary depending on how long it is allowed to ferment. Its texture may also differ from batch to batch and can sometimes be slightly watery. Yogurt has a smoother and thicker texture and a more uniform taste. It is generally creamier and slightly tangier than curd, especially in commercially packaged varieties. Yogurt 4. Nutritional Value Both yogurt and curd are rich in nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamins like B12 and riboflavin. However, yogurt often contains a higher amount of probiotics due to the specific bacterial strains used during fermentation. Curd is also beneficial for digestion and gut health, but its probiotic content may vary. In terms of calories and fat, both products are quite similar, depending on the type of milk used.

Curd 5. Culinary Uses Curd is commonly used in Indian cooking. It is used to prepare dishes such as kadhi, raita, curd rice, and various marinades. It is also consumed plain as a side dish with meals. Yogurt is widely used in Western cuisines and is often eaten with fruits, cereals, or honey. It is also used in smoothies, desserts, salad dressings, and baked goods. Trivia Time: The word “yogurt” is believed to have originated from the Turkish word “yogurmak,” which means “to thicken or curdle”. Final Thoughts Yogurt and curd may appear similar, but they are different in several important ways. Curd is a traditionally fermented dairy product made using natural bacteria, while yogurt is produced using specific bacterial cultures under controlled conditions. Yogurt tends to have a thicker texture and a more consistent probiotic content, whereas curd varies based on preparation methods.