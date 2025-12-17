RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 Out: Rajasthan CHO Cut Off for UR, EWS, SC, ST & Other Categories

RSSB CHO Final Result 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the RSSB CHO Final result. Candidates who appeared for the document verification stage can access the result through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan CHO Result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and category-wise cut off marks. The highest cutoff went for the General category, closely followed by GEN-EWS and SC.
Rajasthan CHO Cut Off are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. In this article, you can check RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 for General, EWS, SC, ST, OBC and other categories.
RSSB CHO Result 2025 Out
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) announced the RSSB CHO Final Result, along with the cut-off marks, on December 17. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be appointed as Contractual Community Health Officers (CHO) under the National Health Mission (NHM), Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajasthan, Jaipur.
Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025
RSSB conducted Rajasthan CHO exam on 8th June to fill 3934 posts. Of these, 3169 posts are reserved for non-scheduled areas and 765 for scheduled areas. Based on result PDF, 3063 candidates are shortlisted for posts in non-scheduled areas and 759 candidates for scheduled areas.
RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 Category-Wise
RSSB takes several factors into consideration while determining the cut off marks such as number of vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, normalisation and more. You can check Rajasthan CHO Final Cut Off 2025 marks for all categories.
|
Category
|
Category
|
Final Cut Off Marks (NTSP)
|
Final Cut Off Marks (TSP)
|
General
|
GEN
|
281.8824
|
238.7059
|
FEM
|
281.8824
|
238.7059
|
WID
|
171.4118
|
NA
|
DIV
|
157.8529
|
189.2941
|
EX
|
204.1176
|
NA
|
GEN- EWS
|
GEN
|
271.5
|
—
|
FEM
|
255.5
|
—
|
WID
|
NA
|
—
|
DIV
|
NA
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
—
|
SC
|
GEN
|
269.9706
|
222.2647
|
FEM
|
262.9706
|
222.2647
|
WID
|
172.5588
|
NA
|
DIV
|
158.6765
|
–
|
EX
|
NA
|
NA
|
ST
|
GEN
|
223.0882
|
206.9118
|
FEM
|
217.5294
|
206.9118
|
WID
|
NA
|
NA
|
DIV
|
169.1176
|
162.8529
|
EX
|
NA
|
NA
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
278.5
|
—
|
FEM
|
278.3235
|
—
|
WID
|
NA
|
—
|
DIV
|
NA
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
—
|
MBC
|
GEN
|
253.7941
|
—
|
FEM
|
232.6176
|
—
|
WID
|
NA
|
—
|
DIV
|
NA
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
—
|
SAH
|
GEN
|
226.0882
|
—
|
FEM
|
NA
|
—
|
WID
|
NA
|
—
|
DIV
|
NA
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
—
|
BLV
|
159.0294
|
—
|
MIMD
|
197.6471
|
—
|
LD/CP
|
159.4706
|
162.2941
|
SP
|
163.9412
|
194.8235
How to Check RSMSSB CHO Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the RSMSSB CHO Cut Off 2025:
-
Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB).
-
Click on the “Results” or “Latest Notifications” section on the homepage.
-
Look for the link titled “RSMSSB CHO Cut Off 2025”.
-
Click on the PDF link to open the cut-off marks.
-
Download the cut-off PDF and check the category-wise qualifying marks.
