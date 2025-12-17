RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 Out: Rajasthan CHO Cut Off for UR, EWS, SC, ST & Other Categories

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 17, 2025, 12:57 IST

Rajasthan CHO Final Result and Cut Off Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the CHO Cut Off 2025 along with the final result. Candidates can now check the category-wise cut-off marks for UR, EWS, SC, ST, OBC, and other categories to know their qualifying status for the Community Health Officer (CHO) post.

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off
Rajasthan CHO Cut Off

RSSB CHO Final Result 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the RSSB CHO Final result. Candidates who appeared for the document verification stage can access the result through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The Rajasthan CHO Result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and category-wise cut off marks. The highest cutoff went for the General category, closely followed by GEN-EWS and SC.

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. In this article, you can check RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 for General, EWS, SC, ST, OBC and other categories.

RSSB CHO Result 2025 Out

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) announced the RSSB CHO Final Result, along with the cut-off marks, on December 17. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be appointed as Contractual Community Health Officers (CHO) under the National Health Mission (NHM), Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajasthan, Jaipur.

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025

RSSB conducted Rajasthan CHO exam on 8th June to fill 3934 posts. Of these, 3169 posts are reserved for non-scheduled areas and 765 for scheduled areas. Based on result PDF, 3063 candidates are shortlisted for posts in non-scheduled areas and 759 candidates for scheduled areas.

RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 Category-Wise

RSSB takes several factors into consideration while determining the cut off marks such as number of vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, normalisation and more. You can check Rajasthan CHO Final Cut Off 2025 marks for all categories.

Category

Category

Final Cut Off Marks (NTSP)

Final Cut Off Marks (TSP)

General

GEN

281.8824

238.7059

FEM

281.8824

238.7059

WID

171.4118

NA

DIV

157.8529

189.2941

EX

204.1176

NA

GEN- EWS

GEN

271.5

FEM

255.5

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

SC

GEN

269.9706

222.2647

FEM

262.9706

222.2647

WID

172.5588

NA

DIV

158.6765

EX

NA

NA

ST

GEN

223.0882

206.9118

FEM

217.5294

206.9118

WID

NA

NA

DIV

169.1176

162.8529

EX

NA

NA

OBC

GEN

278.5

FEM

278.3235

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

MBC

GEN

253.7941

FEM

232.6176

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

SAH

GEN

226.0882

FEM

NA

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

BLV

159.0294

MIMD

197.6471

LD/CP

159.4706

162.2941

SP

163.9412

194.8235

How to Check RSMSSB CHO Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the RSMSSB CHO Cut Off 2025:

  1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB).

  2. Click on the “Results” or “Latest Notifications” section on the homepage.

  3. Look for the link titled “RSMSSB CHO Cut Off 2025”.

  4. Click on the PDF link to open the cut-off marks.

  5. Download the cut-off PDF and check the category-wise qualifying marks.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

