RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 Out: Rajasthan CHO Cut Off for UR, EWS, SC, ST & Other Categories

RSSB CHO Final Result 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the RSSB CHO Final result. Candidates who appeared for the document verification stage can access the result through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan CHO Result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and category-wise cut off marks. The highest cutoff went for the General category, closely followed by GEN-EWS and SC.

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. In this article, you can check RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 for General, EWS, SC, ST, OBC and other categories.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) announced the RSSB CHO Final Result, along with the cut-off marks, on December 17. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be appointed as Contractual Community Health Officers (CHO) under the National Health Mission (NHM), Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajasthan, Jaipur.