Which is the Smallest Desert in the World?

What is the world's smallest desert?

The Carcross Desert as the smallest desert in the world. This is simply a small patch of sand near the town of Carcross in Yukon Territory, northwestern Canada, usually being described as a “sub‑Arctic sand pit” rather than a classic hot desert.

Place: Just outside Carcross, about 70 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada.

It has an area of approximately 2.6 km² (1 square mile) or about 640–650 acres, making it minuscule compared with major deserts like the Sahara or Thar.

Nickname: Commonly called the “world’s smallest desert” in tourism, media, and quiz material, appears with this title in several competitive-exam style questions.