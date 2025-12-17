The Moon, which is the nearest astronomical object to Earth, has an intriguing series of phases to which human beings have long held an interest. The orientation of the Moon relative to both Earth and Sun is responsible for the varying amounts of illumination received on the Moon’s surface viewed from Earth. The principal phases, in order beginning with the New Moon before proceeding through Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon and, then finally, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent, each possess individual beauty and importance, with the Moon's phases playing an integral role in the determination of tides, calendars, and cultural traditions across the planet. In addition to being a scientific phenomenon, observing the Moon’s phases gives insight into the rhythms of nature, revealing passageways through time, thus making it an important yet poetic aspect of our daily view of the sky.

What are the different moon phases? Below are the basic phases of the moon, simply defined: 1. New Moon The Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun, with the dark side of the Moon facing us. This phase of the Moon cannot be seen at night. 2. Waxing Crescent A small arc of brightening moonlight starts to emerge from its dark New Moon phase. The term "waxing" refers to the increase of illuminated area of the Moon. 3. First Quarter Moon 50% or half of the Moon is illuminated on the right side (in the Northern Hemisphere) and this shape will be in a perfect half-circle. 4. Waxing Gibbous The Moon is now brightly lit up and will continue to increase in brightness until it gets to full moon position. 5. Full Moon The Moon is now completely illuminated and will rise at sunset and will shine all night long.

6. Waning Gibbous The illuminated portion of the Moon is beginning to decrease in size (waxing) after reaching full moon position. More than 50% of the Moon is illuminated but getting smaller. 7. Last Quarter Moon The Moon is half illuminated again. This time left side is illuminated (in Northern Hemisphere). 8. Waning Crescent There is a very small amount of light emitted from the Moon before going back to the original position of the moon (New). All of the moon phases will repeat in a 29.5-day cycle, which creates what is called the "lunar cycle," which occurs each month. What is today’s moon phase? Currently, the Moon is in its waning crescent phase as of December 17, 2025. The Moon's surface is approximately 90% dark, while only a small amount of light reflects from its surface toward Earth. The lighted portion of the Moon will continue to diminish as it approaches the New Moon phase, which occurs in two days.

At this time, the Moon will be located relatively low on the horizon, and often will not be seen until shortly before, or shortly after sunrise or sunset. The waning crescent is the last portion of a complete lunar cycle, which, once it is finished, will begin again with the next new moon. When is the next full moon? Following the Cold Moon of December, the next Full Moon, known as the Wolf Moon, will rise on January 3, 2026, marking the first Full Moon of a new year as well as the beginning of a new lunar cycle after December's Cold Moon. Conclusion Each year has a unique cycle of the Moon's phases, which adds to the beauty of the night sky through its own distinct rhythm. December might contain a supermoon, or it may completely lack one. However, regardless of a particular year's December phase and supermoon cycle, the Moon will continue to travel gracefully through the sky each evening, regardless of what happens within the December cycle.