Odisha TET Question Paper 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download OTET Paper 1 and 2 PDF

OTET Question Paper 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is conducting the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) exam 2025 on December 17, 2025. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift between 9:00 am and 11:30 am, and Paper 2 was conducted in the evening shift between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. The Odisha TET is a state-level eligibility test that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th) schools across Odisha. Candidates preparing for the upcoming city of OTET Exam must download the question paper pdf that helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the OTET Question Paper 2025.

Osdiha TET Question Paper 2025

OTET Question Paper 2025 Paper 1 PDF Download

Odisha TET Question Paper 2025: Overview

The OTET exam 2025 is being conducted in pen and paper format and questions are asked from subjects such as Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, etc. Check the table below for OTET Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights