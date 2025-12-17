Odisha TET Question Paper 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download OTET Paper 1 and 2 PDF

UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
By Mohd Salman
Dec 17, 2025, 16:24 IST

OTET Question Paper 2025: BSE, Odisha, conducts the OTET exam for primary and upper primary teachers. The exam is conducted on December 17, 2025 and assesses candidates for teacher recruitment. A direct link to download the Odisha TET Question Paper 2025 is provided below.

Odisha TET Question Paper 2025

OTET Question Paper 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is conducting the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) exam 2025 on December 17, 2025. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift between 9:00 am and 11:30 am, and Paper 2 was conducted in the evening shift between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. The Odisha TET is a state-level eligibility test that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th) schools across Odisha.
Candidates preparing for the upcoming city of OTET Exam must download the question paper pdf that helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the OTET Question Paper 2025.

Osdiha TET Question Paper 2025

The Odisha TET Exam 2025 is conducted for two levels: primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th). Paper 1 was conducted between 9:00 am and 11:30 pm and the BSE, Odisha, is conducting the Paper 2 was conducted between 2 pm and 4:30 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link below for the OTET Question Paper 2025 PDF.

OTET Question Paper 2025 Paper 1

PDF Download

Odisha TET Question Paper 2025: Overview

The OTET exam 2025 is being conducted in pen and paper format and questions are asked from subjects such as Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, etc. Check the table below for OTET Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha

Exam Date

December 17, 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper / OMR based)

Number of Papers

2 (Paper-I and Paper-II)

Total Marks

150 Marks per paper

Total Questions

150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Duration

150 Minutes (2.5 hours) per paper

Marking Scheme

+1 for each correct answer; No Negative Marking

Language Medium

English and Odia (except for Language papers)

OTET Exam Pattern 2025

The OTET 2025 exam consists of two papers, Paper-I (Classes I–V) and Paper-II (Classes VI–VIII), each for 150 minutes. Both exams are conducted in an offline, OMR-based format with 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each correct answer earns 1 mark, and there is no negative marking
Paper-I (For Primary Teachers: Classes I to V)

Subject Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (Odia/Urdu/Hindi/Telugu/Bengali)

30

30

Language-II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

30

Total

150

150

Paper-II (For Upper Primary Teachers: Classes VI to VIII)

Subject Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (Odia/Urdu/Hindi/Telugu/Bengali)

30

30

Language-II (English)

30

30

Optional: Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies

60

60

Total

150

150


