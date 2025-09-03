Difference Between Paneer and Cheese: Paneer and cheese are both dairy products, but they are not the same. Paneer is a fresh cheese popular in Indian cooking, while cheese usually refers to a wide range of aged and fermented dairy products used worldwide. Let’s understand their differences in detail.

Is Paneer the Same as Cheese?

Many people wonder if paneer and cheese are the same, but they are different. Paneer is a type of fresh cheese that is made by curdling milk with lemon juice or vinegar, and it is eaten immediately without aging. Cheese, on the other hand, is made with rennet and bacterial cultures, then aged for weeks or months, which gives it a stronger flavor and melting texture.

Paneer vs Cheese: How Is it Made?

Paneer is prepared by boiling milk and adding an acidic substance such as lemon juice, vinegar, or curd to separate the curds from the whey. The curds are then pressed into a block and consumed fresh. Cheese is made differently – milk is combined with rennet and bacteria cultures, then left to ferment and age. This process develops its rich taste and varying textures, from soft mozzarella to hard cheddar.