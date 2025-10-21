Navy Children School Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary, Selection Process And Others

Navy Children School Recruitment 2025: The Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi has released notification for recruitment of Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for various posts including PGT, TGT, ATL In-Charge, IT Assistant and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 06, 2025 at https://ncsdelhi.nesnavy.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a written test followed by an interview round. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated regarding written test, interview and demonstration classes, by means of telephone and email by the authority.

Navy Children School Recruitment 2025 Notification

The Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi has uploaded detailed advertisement with all the crucial updates regarding the Teaching and Non-Teaching positions on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.