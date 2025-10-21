Navy Children School Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary, Selection Process And Others

Navy Children School Recruitment 2025: The Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi has released notification for recruitment of Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for various posts including PGT, TGT, ATL In-Charge, IT Assistant and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 06, 2025 at https://ncsdelhi.nesnavy.in.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a written test followed by an interview round. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated regarding written test, interview and demonstration classes, by means of telephone and email by the authority.
Navy Children School Recruitment 2025 Notification
The Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi has uploaded detailed advertisement with all the crucial updates regarding the Teaching and Non-Teaching positions on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|Navy Children School Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
Navy Children School 2025 Overview
Different Teaching and Non-teaching posts including PGT, TGT, ATL In-Charge, IT Assistant and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details:
|
Teaching and Non-Teaching Notification 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
|
Posts Name
|
Teaching and Non-Teaching
|
Last Date to apply
|
November 06, 2025
|
Category
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
https://ncsdelhi.nesnavy.in/
Navy Children School 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates are advised to check the detailed posts wise eligibility before applying for these posts. Below are the posts wise eligibility for the various posts-
|PGT (GEOGRAPHY), PGT (PHYSICAL EDUCATION), PGT (COMPUTER SCIENCE) AND PGT (MATHEMATICS)
|
Master’s Degree in relevant subject completed as regular course with at least 55% marks from a recognised university/ institution.
Bachelor of Education Degree in relevant subject or equivalent completed as a regular course from a University/ Institution recognised by Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE/ National Council of Teacher Education with at least 50% marks.
Should have studied requisite subject at both Senior Secondary and Graduation levels.
Preference should be given to candidates having experience of teaching relevant subject in recognised CBSE School(s).
|TGT (SCIENCE)
|
Bachelors Degree in relevant subject studied as a regular course and qualified with at least 55% marks with relevant subject from a recognised university/ institution
Bachelor of Education Degree in relevant subject or equivalent completed as a regular course from a University/ Institution recognised by Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE/ National Council of Teacher Education with at least 50% marks.
Should have studied the relevant subject at Sr Secondary also.
Preference should be given to the candidates having regular Masters’ Degree in relevant subject from a recognised university and/or experience of teaching in relevant subject in recognised CBSE school(s).
|SCHOOL CLERK/ OFFICE ASSISTANT
|
Bachelor’s Degree (or Equivalent qualification in Armed Forces) with adequate knowledge of clerical duties.
Typing speed of 40 words per minute. Ability to correspond independently in English.
Three years’ experience in handling of office work. Preference should be given to the candidates having relevant experience in the rank of PO or above, or equivalent in Army/ IAF.
Computer proficiency in MS Office/ Office Automation/ AI tool ERP Software.
|ATL In-Charge
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Engineering, Maths, Design or Innovation completed as regular course from any Institution recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with minimum 55% marks aggregate in the relevant subject.
3 to 5 years’ experience of working with students on technology & innovation projects and working with school system would be desirable.
|IT ASSISTANT
|
Diploma in IT or Hardware Maintenance Or 10+2 with ITI/ or Certificate course in IT or Hardware maintenance (or equivalent qualification in Armed Forces).
At least three years of experience with adequate knowledge of maintenance of IT Hardware and Campus Area Network in a reputed organisation.
Good working proficiency in Microsoft Office tools Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
Ability to correspond independently in English.
Preference should be given to the candidates having at least five years’ relevant experience in the rank of PO or above, or equivalent in the Army/ IAF.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply For Navy Children School TGT 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the school website https://ncsdelhi.nesnavy.in or obtained from school reception.Candidates should note that the applications must be submitted in hard copy at the school reception or through post (application to reach the school on or before 06 Nov 25). Please check the detailed notification in this regard.
