AP Inter 2nd year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will conduct the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exams. The education system is now modernized with NCERT textbooks for 1st-year students and a revised syllabus aligned with NEET and JEE.

Students can choose a second subject to increase flexibility. Each student studies five main subjects: first language, second language, and three electives. Language papers carry 100 marks, Maths and Geography 75 marks, science subjects 60 marks, and practical-based subjects split 70 marks theory and 30 marks practical. A minimum of 35% is needed to pass. Check this article for AP Inter 2nd year Syllabus 2025-2026.

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026 is designed to help students prepare effectively for their exams in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. It covers all important topics in a structured way, making learning easier and aligned with higher education requirements. Students can follow this syllabus to plan their studies and score well in their board exams.