AP Inter 2nd year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026 provides a detailed guide for Science, Commerce, and Arts students. It covers Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and practical-based subjects with clear topics and marks distribution. Following this syllabus helps students plan studies effectively, and prepare for exams. Check this article for AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus PDF 2025-2026.

AP Inter 2nd year Syllabus 2025-2026

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will conduct the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exams. The education system is now modernized with NCERT textbooks for 1st-year students and a revised syllabus aligned with NEET and JEE. 

Students can choose a second subject to increase flexibility. Each student studies five main subjects: first language, second language, and three electives. Language papers carry 100 marks, Maths and Geography 75 marks, science subjects 60 marks, and practical-based subjects split 70 marks theory and 30 marks practical. A minimum of 35% is needed to pass. Check this article for AP Inter 2nd year Syllabus 2025-2026.

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026 is designed to help students prepare effectively for their exams in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. It covers all important topics in a structured way, making learning easier and aligned with higher education requirements. Students can follow this syllabus to plan their studies and score well in their board exams.

Mathematics II-A Syllabus

Unit No.

Chapter / Topic

Subtopics Covered

1

Complex Numbers

Ordered pairs, Fundamental operations, Polar & Argand representation

2

De Moivre’s Theorem

Integral & Rational Indices, nth roots of unity

3

Quadratic Expressions

Quadratic equations, Inequations, Maximum & Minimum values

4

Theory of Equations

Relation between roots & coefficients, Transformation of equations

5

Permutations & Combinations

Counting principles, Permutations, Combinations, Theorems

6

Binomial Theorem

Positive & Rational index, Approximations

7

Partial Fractions

Rational functions, Non-repeated/repeated/irreducible factors

8

Measures of Dispersion

Range, Mean deviation, Variance, Standard deviation

9

Probability

Classical & Axiomatic approach, Bayes’ theorem

10

Random Variables & Probability Distributions

Binomial and Poisson distributions

Additional Reading

Exponential & Logarithmic Series, Linear Programming

Mathematics II-B Syllabus 

Unit No.

Chapter / Topic

Subtopics Covered

1

Circle

Equation, Tangents, Chords, Polar lines, Two-circle relations

2

System of Circles

Angle between circles, Radical axis

3

Parabola

Tangent & Normal equations

4

Ellipse

Standard form, Parametric equations, Tangents & Normals

5

Hyperbola

Standard form, Parametric equations, Tangents & Normals

6

Integration

Substitution, By parts, Partial fractions, Reduction formulae

7

Definite Integrals

Limit of sum, Area, Fundamental theorem, Properties, Applications

8

Differential Equations

Formation, Order & Degree, Separable, Homogeneous, Linear equations

Physics II Syllabus 

Unit No.

Chapter / Topic

Main Concepts

1

Waves

Wave motion, Superposition, Reflection, Beats, Doppler effect

2

Ray Optics & Instruments

Reflection, Refraction, Prism, Dispersion, Lenses, Optical instruments

3

Wave Optics

Interference, Diffraction, Polarization

4

Electric Charges & Fields

Coulomb’s law, Electric field, Flux, Gauss’s law

5

Electrostatic Potential & Capacitance

Potential, Energy, Dielectrics, Capacitors

6

Current Electricity

Ohm’s law, Resistivity, Kirchhoff’s laws, Potentiometer

7

Moving Charges & Magnetism

Biot–Savart law, Ampere’s law, Solenoids, Galvanometer

8

Magnetism & Matter

Bar magnet, Earth’s magnetism, Magnetic properties

9

Electromagnetic Induction

Faraday’s law, Lenz’s law, Eddy currents, Generators

10

Alternating Current

AC circuits, Phasors, Power factor, Transformers

11

Electromagnetic Waves

Displacement current, Spectrum

12

Dual Nature of Matter & Radiation

Photoelectric effect, Einstein’s equation, Davisson–Germer experiment

13

Atoms

Bohr model, Spectra, Rutherford scattering

14

Nuclei

Nuclear binding energy, Radioactivity, Nuclear energy

15

Semiconductor Electronics

Diodes, Transistors, Logic gates, ICs

16

Communication Systems

Elements, Modulation, AM production & detection

Chemistry II Syllabus

Unit No.

Chapter / Topic

Main Concepts

1

Solid State

Crystal lattices, Unit cells, Imperfections, Electrical & Magnetic properties

2

Solutions

Types, Concentration, Vapour pressure, Colligative properties

3

Electrochemistry & Chemical Kinetics

Cells, Electrolysis, Nernst equation, Rate laws, Collision theory

4

Surface Chemistry

Adsorption, Catalysis, Colloids, Emulsions

5

General Principles of Metallurgy

Extraction, Thermodynamics, Electrochemical principles, Refining

6

p-Block Elements

Groups 15–18, Oxides, Acids, Halides, Interhalogen compounds

7

d & f Block Elements and Coordination Compounds

Transition & Inner transition elements, Isomerism, Bonding

8

Polymers

Classification, Polymerization, Molecular mass, Biodegradable polymers

9

Biomolecules

Carbohydrates, Proteins, Enzymes, Vitamins, Nucleic acids

10

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Drugs, Chemicals in food, Cleansing agents

11

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Preparation, Properties, Reactions

12

Alcohols, Phenols, Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones, Carboxylic Acids

Classification, Properties, Uses

13

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Amines, Diazonium salts, Cyanides, Isocyanides

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus PDF 2025-2026

Students can check the table below for the AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus PDF 2025-26:

Subject

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Language

Download PDF

