AP Inter 2nd year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will conduct the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exams. The education system is now modernized with NCERT textbooks for 1st-year students and a revised syllabus aligned with NEET and JEE.
Students can choose a second subject to increase flexibility. Each student studies five main subjects: first language, second language, and three electives. Language papers carry 100 marks, Maths and Geography 75 marks, science subjects 60 marks, and practical-based subjects split 70 marks theory and 30 marks practical. A minimum of 35% is needed to pass. Check this article for AP Inter 2nd year Syllabus 2025-2026.
AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026
AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus 2025-2026 is designed to help students prepare effectively for their exams in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. It covers all important topics in a structured way, making learning easier and aligned with higher education requirements. Students can follow this syllabus to plan their studies and score well in their board exams.
Mathematics II-A Syllabus
|
Unit No.
|
Chapter / Topic
|
Subtopics Covered
|
1
|
Complex Numbers
|
Ordered pairs, Fundamental operations, Polar & Argand representation
|
2
|
De Moivre’s Theorem
|
Integral & Rational Indices, nth roots of unity
|
3
|
Quadratic Expressions
|
Quadratic equations, Inequations, Maximum & Minimum values
|
4
|
Theory of Equations
|
Relation between roots & coefficients, Transformation of equations
|
5
|
Permutations & Combinations
|
Counting principles, Permutations, Combinations, Theorems
|
6
|
Binomial Theorem
|
Positive & Rational index, Approximations
|
7
|
Partial Fractions
|
Rational functions, Non-repeated/repeated/irreducible factors
|
8
|
Measures of Dispersion
|
Range, Mean deviation, Variance, Standard deviation
|
9
|
Probability
|
Classical & Axiomatic approach, Bayes’ theorem
|
10
|
Random Variables & Probability Distributions
|
Binomial and Poisson distributions
|
—
|
Additional Reading
|
Exponential & Logarithmic Series, Linear Programming
Mathematics II-B Syllabus
|
Unit No.
|
Chapter / Topic
|
Subtopics Covered
|
1
|
Circle
|
Equation, Tangents, Chords, Polar lines, Two-circle relations
|
2
|
System of Circles
|
Angle between circles, Radical axis
|
3
|
Parabola
|
Tangent & Normal equations
|
4
|
Ellipse
|
Standard form, Parametric equations, Tangents & Normals
|
5
|
Hyperbola
|
Standard form, Parametric equations, Tangents & Normals
|
6
|
Integration
|
Substitution, By parts, Partial fractions, Reduction formulae
|
7
|
Definite Integrals
|
Limit of sum, Area, Fundamental theorem, Properties, Applications
|
8
|
Differential Equations
|
Formation, Order & Degree, Separable, Homogeneous, Linear equations
Physics II Syllabus
|
Unit No.
|
Chapter / Topic
|
Main Concepts
|
1
|
Waves
|
Wave motion, Superposition, Reflection, Beats, Doppler effect
|
2
|
Ray Optics & Instruments
|
Reflection, Refraction, Prism, Dispersion, Lenses, Optical instruments
|
3
|
Wave Optics
|
Interference, Diffraction, Polarization
|
4
|
Electric Charges & Fields
|
Coulomb’s law, Electric field, Flux, Gauss’s law
|
5
|
Electrostatic Potential & Capacitance
|
Potential, Energy, Dielectrics, Capacitors
|
6
|
Current Electricity
|
Ohm’s law, Resistivity, Kirchhoff’s laws, Potentiometer
|
7
|
Moving Charges & Magnetism
|
Biot–Savart law, Ampere’s law, Solenoids, Galvanometer
|
8
|
Magnetism & Matter
|
Bar magnet, Earth’s magnetism, Magnetic properties
|
9
|
Electromagnetic Induction
|
Faraday’s law, Lenz’s law, Eddy currents, Generators
|
10
|
Alternating Current
|
AC circuits, Phasors, Power factor, Transformers
|
11
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
Displacement current, Spectrum
|
12
|
Dual Nature of Matter & Radiation
|
Photoelectric effect, Einstein’s equation, Davisson–Germer experiment
|
13
|
Atoms
|
Bohr model, Spectra, Rutherford scattering
|
14
|
Nuclei
|
Nuclear binding energy, Radioactivity, Nuclear energy
|
15
|
Semiconductor Electronics
|
Diodes, Transistors, Logic gates, ICs
|
16
|
Communication Systems
|
Elements, Modulation, AM production & detection
Chemistry II Syllabus
|
Unit No.
|
Chapter / Topic
|
Main Concepts
|
1
|
Solid State
|
Crystal lattices, Unit cells, Imperfections, Electrical & Magnetic properties
|
2
|
Solutions
|
Types, Concentration, Vapour pressure, Colligative properties
|
3
|
Electrochemistry & Chemical Kinetics
|
Cells, Electrolysis, Nernst equation, Rate laws, Collision theory
|
4
|
Surface Chemistry
|
Adsorption, Catalysis, Colloids, Emulsions
|
5
|
General Principles of Metallurgy
|
Extraction, Thermodynamics, Electrochemical principles, Refining
|
6
|
p-Block Elements
|
Groups 15–18, Oxides, Acids, Halides, Interhalogen compounds
|
7
|
d & f Block Elements and Coordination Compounds
|
Transition & Inner transition elements, Isomerism, Bonding
|
8
|
Polymers
|
Classification, Polymerization, Molecular mass, Biodegradable polymers
|
9
|
Biomolecules
|
Carbohydrates, Proteins, Enzymes, Vitamins, Nucleic acids
|
10
|
Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
Drugs, Chemicals in food, Cleansing agents
|
11
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
Preparation, Properties, Reactions
|
12
|
Alcohols, Phenols, Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones, Carboxylic Acids
|
Classification, Properties, Uses
|
13
|
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
|
Amines, Diazonium salts, Cyanides, Isocyanides
AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus PDF 2025-2026
Students can check the table below for the AP Inter 2nd Year Syllabus PDF 2025-26:
|
Subject
|
Download PDF
|
Science
|
Download PDF
|
Geography
|
Download PDF
|
Language
|
Download PDF
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation