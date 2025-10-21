Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 Released at rrchubli.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

By Manish Kumar
Oct 21, 2025, 16:31 IST

RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 PDF: The Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (RRC SWR) has commenced the online application process for the 46 Group C and Group D posts from October 21, 2025 onwards.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till  November 20, 2025. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RRC SWR Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (RRC SWR) has commenced the online application process for the Group C and Group D posts from October 21, 2025 onwards. A total of 46 Group C and Group D posts are to be filled under Sports Quota recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 20, 2025 at https://www.rrchubli.in.

You are advised to check the detailed notification pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, exam fee and other details on the official website of RRC SWR-www.rrchubli.in.

RRC SWR  Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates williing to apply for various Group C and D posts must pay close attention to the official timeline. Below is the complete schedule for RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

Event

Date

Online Application Start Date

October 21, 2025

RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date

November 20, 2025

RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 Overview

A total of 46 Group C and Group D posts are to be filled under Sports Quota recruitment drive. Candidates must meet specific age and educational requirements as outlined by the Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway to apply for these posts. You can check the detailed overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Event

Details

Organisation 

Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (RRC SWR) 

Name of posts 

Group C and Group D 

Number of Posts 

46

Official website

https://www.rrchubli.in/

How to Apply for RRC SWR Recruitment 2025?

The application process is completely online mode and candidaes are advised to check the notification pdf for details in this regard.Check the steps given below-

Step 1: Go to www.rrchubli.in.
Step 2: Download and read the official RRC SWR Notification 2025 carefully.
Step 3: Fill the form. Enter personal, educational, and communication details accurately.
Step 4: Attach scanned copies of photograph, signature, Class 10 mark sheet, ITI certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), and government ID proof.
Step 5: Review details and submit the form before the last date.
Step 6: Keep a copy of the application for future reference.

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News