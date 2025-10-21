RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 Released at rrchubli.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

RRC SWR Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (RRC SWR) has commenced the online application process for the Group C and Group D posts from October 21, 2025 onwards. A total of 46 Group C and Group D posts are to be filled under Sports Quota recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 20, 2025 at https://www.rrchubli.in.
You are advised to check the detailed notification pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, exam fee and other details on the official website of RRC SWR-www.rrchubli.in.
RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
Candidates williing to apply for various Group C and D posts must pay close attention to the official timeline. Below is the complete schedule for RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online Application Start Date
|
October 21, 2025
|
RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date
|
November 20, 2025
RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 Overview
A total of 46 Group C and Group D posts are to be filled under Sports Quota recruitment drive. Candidates must meet specific age and educational requirements as outlined by the Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway to apply for these posts. You can check the detailed overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Event
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (RRC SWR)
|
Name of posts
|
Group C and Group D
|
Number of Posts
|
46
|
Official website
|
https://www.rrchubli.in/
How to Apply for RRC SWR Recruitment 2025?
The application process is completely online mode and candidaes are advised to check the notification pdf for details in this regard.Check the steps given below-
Step 1: Go to www.rrchubli.in.
Step 2: Download and read the official RRC SWR Notification 2025 carefully.
Step 3: Fill the form. Enter personal, educational, and communication details accurately.
Step 4: Attach scanned copies of photograph, signature, Class 10 mark sheet, ITI certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), and government ID proof.
Step 5: Review details and submit the form before the last date.
Step 6: Keep a copy of the application for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation