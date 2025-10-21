RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 Released at rrchubli.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

RRC SWR Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (RRC SWR) has commenced the online application process for the Group C and Group D posts from October 21, 2025 onwards. A total of 46 Group C and Group D posts are to be filled under Sports Quota recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 20, 2025 at https://www.rrchubli.in.

You are advised to check the detailed notification pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, exam fee and other details on the official website of RRC SWR-www.rrchubli.in.

RRC SWR Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates williing to apply for various Group C and D posts must pay close attention to the official timeline. Below is the complete schedule for RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: