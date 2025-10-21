How to Raise Objections Against UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Challenge and Last Date

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Raise Objections: The UPPSC has conducted the Upper Subordinate Services exam/ UPPSC PCS Prelims exam on 12 October 2025 in two shifts. The morning shift was held between 09:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was conducted between 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are awaiting their results so that they can have clarity about their future course of action. In the meantime, the Commission has released the UPPSC Prelims official answer key on 18 October and has asked the candidates to raise objections against any question provided in the Booklet Barcode No. 2471441 (for GS Paper 1) and Booklet Barcode No. 4471529 (for CSAT). The objections can be sent only in the offline mode before 25 October 2025.
UPPSC Answer Key 2025
The UPPSC answer key is released for the UPPSC PCS Preliminary exam conducted on 12 October. The Prelims exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 being the General Studies 1 and Paper 2 being the CSAT. Both the papers consist of objective-type questions. The UPPSC official answer key consists of the correct responses for each question. Candidates are required to:
-
Match their responses against the official key and calculate their marks.
-
Check if any question or response has been marked incorrectly or if there is doubt to a certain response, then the candidates must raise an objection to the Commission.
-
After analyzing their scores, candidates must start preparing for the next stage (Mains) or Prelims, depending on their calculated scores.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025
Candidates can check their scores by calculating the marks through the official answer key. Candidates are required to first check their responses to the given questions against the official answer key responses and then calculate UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 marks according to the marking scheme provided by the Commission.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam
|
12 October 2025
|
UPPSC Answer Key 2025
|
18 October 2025
|
Last Date to Raise Objections
|
25 October 2025 (till 05:00 PM)
How to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025
Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2025, follow the steps given below to check their responses marked in the exam with the answer key released by the Commission and evaluate their performance.
-
Visit the official website of UPPSC.
-
On the homepage, in the left corner of the page, you will find the “Candidate’s Help Desk Section". Click on View Answer Key link.
-
You will be redirected to another window containing the latest answer key releases by the Commission.
-
Click on the download link provided against “A-1/E-1/2025”.
-
The download link consists of the answer key for both Paper 1 and 2.
Download UP PCS GS-1 Answer Key 2025
Download UPPSC CSAT Answer Key 2025
How to Challenge UP PCS Answer Key
While cross-checking your responses from the official UP PCS answer key, you found any discrepancy in any of the responses provided for a given question, then you can raise objections to the Commission by sending a formal letter. Here how you can do it:
Step-by-step process to raise objection
-
Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in
-
On the homepage, go to the What’s New section and click on the download link for “NOTICE REGARDING ANSWER KEY OF ADVT NO: A-1/E-1/2025 ,PCS/ ACF/ RFO (Pre.) EXAMINATION-2025”.
-
A PDF file will appear on your screen which contains the information related to the format of raising objections.
-
Download the PDF file and save it on your device for reference.
-
Fill in the prescribed objection format. The objection format contains:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Roll Number
-
Name of Examination (PCS Prelims 2025)
-
Booklet Number
All the objections must be sent in a sealed envelope in the name of Exam Controller, Confidential-5 section, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj. The envelope must be sent either by post or in hand at the UPPSC, Prayagraj till 25 October 2025 by 05:00 PM.
Download the Official Notice to Raise Objections against UP PCS Answer Key 2025
Last Date to Challenge UPPSC Answer Key 2025
For the PCS Prelims 2025, the last date to submit objections for the UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key is 25 October 2025 till 5:00 PM.
