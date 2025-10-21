How to Raise Objections Against UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Challenge and Last Date

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Raise Objections: The UPPSC has conducted the Upper Subordinate Services exam/ UPPSC PCS Prelims exam on 12 October 2025 in two shifts. The morning shift was held between 09:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was conducted between 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are awaiting their results so that they can have clarity about their future course of action. In the meantime, the Commission has released the UPPSC Prelims official answer key on 18 October and has asked the candidates to raise objections against any question provided in the Booklet Barcode No. 2471441 (for GS Paper 1) and Booklet Barcode No. 4471529 (for CSAT). The objections can be sent only in the offline mode before 25 October 2025.

UPPSC Answer Key 2025

The UPPSC answer key is released for the UPPSC PCS Preliminary exam conducted on 12 October. The Prelims exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 being the General Studies 1 and Paper 2 being the CSAT. Both the papers consist of objective-type questions. The UPPSC official answer key consists of the correct responses for each question. Candidates are required to: