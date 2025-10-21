SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Soon at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Scorecard

Assam TET Result 2025
SSC CGL Result 2025 for Tier 1 is expected soon on ssc.gov.in. With over 13.5 lakh candidates appearing, the result PDF will include roll numbers, cut-off marks, and Tier 2 instructions. Stay updated on this page for SSC CGL Tier 1 result date, merit list, and scorecard release date.

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the SSC CGL Result 2025 for Tier 1. SSC has already released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 on October 16, 2025 and now the next step in SSC CGL 2025 recruitment is the Tier 1 Result. As per the media updates, SSC can release the CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 within the first two weeks of November 2025.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam was conducted on October 14, 2025. Candidates are now eagerly waiting for any updates on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result date, expected cut-off marks, and merit list PDF. The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 result will determine the eligibility of candidates for the next stage i.e. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

Candidates who have attempted the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are now eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Result 2025. SSC will release the CGL Tier 1 result in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the result, SSC will release the category-wise cutoff marks and the normalised score of candidates.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 is expected to be declared soon. In the SSC CGL 2025 about 28 lakh candidates had applied for this exam, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 1 exam that was held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days.

SSC CGL Result 2025: Key Highlights

The SSC CGL Result 2025 will get released soon in the pdf format, which will contain the roll number of shortlisted candidates, category-wise cutoff marks and instructions for the Tier 2 exam. Check the table below for SSC CGL Result 2025 Overview

Feature

Details

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Dates

September 12–26, 2025; Re-exam on October 14, 2025

Total Applicants

Approx. 12 lakh

Vacancies

18,236 (Group B & C posts)

Result Release Window

Expected in November 2025

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Result Format

PDF with roll numbers of qualified candidates

Next Stage

Tier 2 Examination

