SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Soon at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Scorecard

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the SSC CGL Result 2025 for Tier 1. SSC has already released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 on October 16, 2025 and now the next step in SSC CGL 2025 recruitment is the Tier 1 Result. As per the media updates, SSC can release the CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 within the first two weeks of November 2025.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam was conducted on October 14, 2025. Candidates are now eagerly waiting for any updates on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result date, expected cut-off marks, and merit list PDF. The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 result will determine the eligibility of candidates for the next stage i.e. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

Candidates who have attempted the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are now eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Result 2025. SSC will release the CGL Tier 1 result in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the result, SSC will release the category-wise cutoff marks and the normalised score of candidates.