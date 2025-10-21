SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Soon at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Scorecard

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the SSC CGL Result 2025 for Tier 1. SSC has already released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 on October 16, 2025 and now the next step in SSC CGL 2025 recruitment is the Tier 1 Result. As per the media updates, SSC can release the CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 within the first two weeks of November 2025.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam was conducted on October 14, 2025. Candidates are now eagerly waiting for any updates on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result date, expected cut-off marks, and merit list PDF. The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 result will determine the eligibility of candidates for the next stage i.e. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.
SSC CGL Result 2025
Candidates who have attempted the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are now eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Result 2025. SSC will release the CGL Tier 1 result in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the result, SSC will release the category-wise cutoff marks and the normalised score of candidates.
SSC CGL Result 2025 Tier 1
The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 is expected to be declared soon. In the SSC CGL 2025 about 28 lakh candidates had applied for this exam, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 1 exam that was held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days.
SSC CGL Result 2025: Key Highlights
The SSC CGL Result 2025 will get released soon in the pdf format, which will contain the roll number of shortlisted candidates, category-wise cutoff marks and instructions for the Tier 2 exam. Check the table below for SSC CGL Result 2025 Overview
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Dates
|
September 12–26, 2025; Re-exam on October 14, 2025
|
Total Applicants
|
Approx. 12 lakh
|
Vacancies
|
18,236 (Group B & C posts)
|
Result Release Window
|
Expected in November 2025
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
|
Result Format
|
PDF with roll numbers of qualified candidates
|
Next Stage
|
Tier 2 Examination
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation