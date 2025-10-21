SNAP 2025 Mock Test on October 30, Apply at snaptest.org

Key Points
- SNAP 2025 mock test to be held on October 30
- Applications available at snaptest.org until October 26
- SNAP 2025 mock test to be held for a duration of 1 hour
SNAP 2025 Mock Test: As per the official notification issued, SNAP 2025 mock tests will be conducted on October 30, 2025. Candidates applying for SNAP 2025 by October 26, 2025, will be eligible to appear for the mock test.
As per the official notification issued, the SNAP 2025 Mock Test URL, username, and password will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email on the contact details provided during SNAP 2025 registrations. The SNAP Mock Test is an MCQ test with each question having four responses. Sections for the mock test will include General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
SNAP 2025 mock test details are available on the official website - snaptest.org. Students can also check the details for the SNAP 2025 mock test here.
SNAP 2025 Registration - Click Here
SNAP 2025 Mock Test Details
The SNAP 2025 mock test will be conducted on October 30, 2025. Candidates taking the mock test can check the related information here
-
SNAP Mock Test is an MCQ test where each question will have four responses for candidates to choose from
-
The test includes 3 Sections (General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability - 15, Analytical & Logical Reasoning- 25, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency - 20)
-
SNAP 2025 mock test will be held for a duration of 60 minutes, i.e. 1 hour. And each question will carry 1 mark
-
Negative marking of 0.25 will be applicable for every incorrect answer.
-
The SNAP 2025 mock test could be different from the actual SNAP 2025.
-
Exam scores will be shown once the candidate completes the test by clicking the “END TEST” button and then the ‘VIEW RESULT’ button. Percentile will not be calculated for Mock Test.
-
In case the test shuts down abruptly, the candidates are advised to check their computer and internet connection. If they can't continue, they can log in again with their credentials to resume the test, and their progress will be saved.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation