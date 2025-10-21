SNAP 2025 Mock Test on October 30, Apply at snaptest.org

SNAP 2025 Mock Test: As per the official notification issued, SNAP 2025 mock tests will be conducted on October 30, 2025. Candidates applying for SNAP 2025 by October 26, 2025, will be eligible to appear for the mock test.

As per the official notification issued, the SNAP 2025 Mock Test URL, username, and password will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email on the contact details provided during SNAP 2025 registrations. The SNAP Mock Test is an MCQ test with each question having four responses. Sections for the mock test will include General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

SNAP 2025 mock test details are available on the official website - snaptest.org. Students can also check the details for the SNAP 2025 mock test here.